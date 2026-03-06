Used electric cars flew off dealer forecourts in February as buyers chased lower prices

EVs accounted for the majority of the fastest-selling used cars in February, new data seen exclusively by Car Dealer shows.

Latest figures from Motors & Cazoo show that over half of the top-10 fast-selling used cars on the marketplaces were pure-electric cars.

The Tesla Model Y topped the rankings, averaging just 14.4 days, as buyers focussed on prices for their next used car.

The full list is below.

Lucy Tugby, marketing director, Motors & Cazoo, told Car Dealer: ‘Our top 10 outperformed the overall average of 29.2 days recorded by the Motors & Cazoo Market View, which saw franchised dealers achieving the quickest sales of 22.1 days, followed by car supermarkets at 22.1 days and independent dealers at 46.2 days.’

The fastest-selling figures comes off the back of data revealed earlier this week by Motors & Cazoo that shows days to sell across the board improved in February, while stock levels reduced.

Across the sector dealers stocked an average of 51 units in February, marginally down from 53 in January.

Used cars averaged 29 days in stock, four days less than January. The fastest sales were achieved by franchised dealers at just 22 days, compared to 29 in January, followed by supermarkets at 24 days. Independents saw a month-on-month increase of three days to 46.

Alternative fuel vehicles accounted for 21% of cars being sold by dealers with EVs hitting a new high of 10%, compared to 7% last February.

The average used car price sold by dealers on the platforms was £17,710, down just 0.4% (£74) month-on-month but up 1.9% (£325) year-on-year.

Older cars saw the biggest year-on-year price rises. Models aged 5-10 years were up 4.5% to £13,792, while those over 10 years increased 9% to £7,415. Nearly new cars under two years, however, saw the biggest year-on-year drop at 1.8% to £28,740.

These rises in older cars helped drive an increase in prices advertised by independent dealers, said the company, up 1.4% (£216) month-on-month to £14,126 and 7.4% (£971) year-on-year.

Cars aged between 5-10 years accounted for just over a third (36%) of all ad views on Motors during the month.

Commenting, Lucy Tugby said: ‘As buyers search online, they are finding lower availability of cars registered in 2020 and 2021, because of the disruption caused by the pandemic, so are broadening their searches to include older models.

‘We have tracked a steady rise in prices for 5-10 year old cars since June and an uplift for cars aged over 10 years since September. With affordability a key consideration for buyers, as well as opportunities to choose well specified models, older profile cars continue to generate plenty of interest, which is welcome news for the independent dealers who typically stock them.’

Fastest-selling used cars in February

1. Tesla Model Y: 14.4 days to sell

2. MG ZS: 14.6 days

3. Tesla Model 3: 15.3 days

4. Vauxhall Grandland X: 15.8 days

5. MG HS: 16.0 days

6. Vauxhall Mokka: 17.5 days

7. Mercedes-Benz EQA: 18.0 days

8. Vauxhall Grandland: 18.2 days

9. Jaguar I-Pace: 18.2 days (joint position)

10. Audi e-tron: 18.8 days