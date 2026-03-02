Daksh Gupta held talks over becoming Big Motoring World CEO after Marshall departure

Motor trade legend Daksh Gupta held talks about becoming CEO of Big Motoring World before Laurence Vaughan was preferred for the role.

That is according to evidence given in the High Court, where Peter Waddell is claiming unfair dismissal, harassment and disability discrimination by Bluebell Cars – the ultimate holding company of Big Motoring World.

On the opening day of the trial (Feb 16) it was revealed that the motor trade tycoon had wanted a ‘phased retirement’ and had been disappointed when Bluebell Cars decided against taking up a £72m call option which would have seen it become the group’s majority shareholder.

Car Dealer attended the hearing on Friday (Feb 27), when talk turned to Waddell’s eventual exit plan.

The court heard that the 59-year-old personally held talks with Gupta about becoming CEO in 2023, in a move which could have seen Waddell take on the role of chairman.

However, bosses at Freshsteam preferred Vaughan, who was already working for Big Motoring World as executive chairman, and he was eventually appointed on a £600,000 a year salary.

Waddell said he had been hoping to appoint Gupta on a basic salary of around £350,000 plus bonuses.

Speaking in court, Waddell said that he was not consulted about the appointment of Vaughan – something Bluebell Cars denies – and insisted he had championed the case of former Marshall Motor Group boss, Gupta.

‘I was in control. He was the man I selected.’ he said. ‘I wanted Daksh Gupta… Daksh Gupta is the same as me. He works long hours.’

The trial so far…

Waddell was speaking under cross-examination from Vaughan’s lawyer, Graeme McPherson KC. Explaining his issues with Bluebell Cars, he said: ‘They were trying to make the business corporate.

‘Car dealers are not corporate. They changed the family to being corporate. They had meetings, upon meetings, upon meetings.’

When he was later asked why he he thought Gupta would have been the right man to succeed him, Waddell added: ‘Daksh Gupta worked for Marshalls when it floated.

‘He was one of those guys but he also worked on the floor. He used to say to me: “I’m the best in new [cars] and you’re the best [in] used.’

Gupta was eventually named as CEO of builders merchants, Huws Gray, in December 2023.

Speaking about the talks with Big Motoring World, he told Car Dealer: ‘Post leaving Marshall I was approached by quite a number of different parties, both inside and outside of automotive. These opportunities were both here in the UK and overseas.

‘I did have conversations about the CEO role at Big Motoring World but I chose to pursue the role with Huws Gray and Blackstone.’

The trial continues.