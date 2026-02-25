Cazana is back in the motor trade as Percayso Vehicle Intelligence announces rebrand

Percayso Vehicle Intelligence is to rebrand under a new name – and it is one that will be very familiar to the motor trade.

Going forward, the valuations experts will be known as ‘Cazana’ after acquiring the name from what remains of the failed used car dealer, Cazoo.

Cazoo initially purchased Cazana for £25m back in 2021, before the online retailer spectacularly blew up after racking up nine figure losses just three years later.

When administrators began selling off Cazoo’s assets, Percayso swooped on the Cazana name and the outfit has today (Feb 25) announced a complete relaunch of the brand.

The change follows 18 months of ‘intensive development’ focused on delivering a ‘significantly enhanced data portal’, which experts say has been designed to meet car dealers’ ‘increasingly sophisticated’ needs.

In addition, valuation methodologies have been tailored for finance and leasing providers, while a stock and pricing comparison portal has been developed for OEMs.

The new platform has already been integrated by partners including Motors, Experian, Cartotrade and AUCA, providing thousands of retailers with ‘unprecedented’ access to rich, real-time vehicle data.

Bosses say that the reintroduction of the Cazana brand, marks the return of a ‘trusted and familiar name’ for the automotive industry.

Speaking to Car Dealer about the change, Ian Lilley, the firm’s director of automotive, said: ‘The name Percayso isn’t known within the automotive world, it’s known within insurance. It just makes sense now to go back to Cazana, which was building up a good reputation before it was purchased by Cazoo.

‘With the rebrand and the relaunch of the product back into the automotive world, it just makes sense to back to a name that people know and trust.

‘The name is certainly stronger than Percayso because outside of insurance, people don’t really know Percayso.

‘We have been back in the market for the last 18 months and the feedback we’ve had is that Cazana is still well-known and trusted.

‘It was bought by Cazoo for a reason. They wanted to keep it to themselves and have their own valuations – they didn’t want that to go to market so it’s good that it is coming back.

‘We have dusted it down, enhanced it and made it better than ever.

‘Everything has been enhanced. There are new products and services coming on board so we wanted to get the name and the rebrand back out there before we pushed out a lot of new services and offerings that we’re in the process of doing.’

Key changes to the new Cazana platform will include enhanced centralised stock management, actionable insights and market-driven valuations.

The firm is also promising to offer customers ‘unparalleled data depth’, with over 800,000 unique VRNs and millions of data points drawn from more than 12,000 sources, updated daily.

Valuations expert Derren Martin will also step up his work with the company, leading Cazana’s automotive market insight, thought leadership and dealer engagement strategy.

He told Car Dealer: ‘One of the key things for me is that when I was at Cap HPI, Cazana were a real thorn in our side – they were a real strong competitor to us.

‘They did a lot of good work to bring a really good product which Cazoo then bought for their own internal purposes. That brand name is still there.

‘We have enhanced that over the last year as well so it is a really good product that we are now going to relaunch.’