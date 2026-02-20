Marshall becomes latest car dealer to sign up with Geely as firm announces Dartford site

Marshall Motor Group is to open a new franchise car dealership in Kent after agreeing a partnership with Geely Auto.

The dealer group has announced plans to set up a new site in Dartford, which will operate both sales and aftersales facilities for the Chinese brand.

Although no opening date has yet been announced, Marshall has confirmed that the new site will be located on the town’s Bridge Business Park.

Bosses say they are ‘delighted’ with the new partnership and have backed Geely to be a success here in the UK.

Trevor Fussey, managing director of Marshall Motor Group, said: ‘We are committed to providing innovative and sustainable vehicles and are delighted to introduce the Geely Auto brand into our portfolio which gives our customers even more choice.

‘Every model is backed by an eight‑year or 125,000‑mile warranty, underlining the quality and performance of Geely engineering, technology, materials and workmanship.

‘We look forward to working with the team at Geely Auto UK delivering its expanding model range of hybrid and electric vehicles.’

Geely launched in the UK late last year, arriving with its EX5 electric SUV. Already, the brand has amassed a number of dealer partners, including Arnold Clark, Glyn Hopkin, Greenhous, and Vertu.

The firm, which owns the likes of Volvo, Polestar and Lotus is continuing to grow its UK dealer network and says early feedback from retailers has been ‘very positive’.

Adam Harkin, dealer development director at Geely Auto UK, said: ‘We are proud to partner with the Marshall Motor Group, as we bring Geely Auto to Dartford.

‘The Geely EX5 and the Starray EM-i represent the beginning of our journey to make advanced new energy vehicles accessible to all; combining technology, value and quality in one exceptional package.

‘Working with a trusted partner like Marshall enables customers in Dartford, Kent and beyond to experience Geely Auto first-hand, as we continue to build a national network.’