Vertu bosses celebrate ‘exciting new chapter’ as car dealer signs up with Chinese brand Geely

Dealer group Vertu has added Geely Auto to its impressive portfolio of brand partners with bosses hailing an ‘exciting new chapter’ for the outfit.

Vertu has opened its first Geely site in the Darnley area of Glasgow, creating nine new jobs with more positions to follow.

The Car Dealer Top 100 firm says that opening the showroom – officially branded as Vertu Geely Glasgow South – represents a ‘a major moment’, amid a significant redevelopment of the site that remains ongoing.

The dealership is already offering customers the chance to get their hands on Geely’s EX5 electric SUV, as well as the recently-launched Starray EM-i Super Hybrid PHEV.

Speaking about the new addition to Vertu’s network, the group’s CEO Robert Forrester said: ‘The launch of our first Geely Auto dealership is a major moment, and marks an exciting new chapter in our relationship with Geely Holding Group.

‘Geely Auto has a strong, global reputation for producing innovative and affordable electric vehicles, and we are confident that the ever-expanding model line-up will prove to be popular with our customers.

‘We look forward to a long and successful relationship representing the Geely Auto brand.’

Adam Harkin, dealer development director at Geely Auto UK, added: ‘We are proud to partner with Vertu, as we bring Geely Auto to Glasgow.

‘The Geely EX5 and the Starray EM-i represent the beginning of our journey to make advanced new energy vehicles accessible to all – combining technology, value and quality in one exceptional package.

‘Working with a trusted partner like Vertu enables customers in Glasgow and beyond to experience Geely Auto first-hand, as we continue to build a national network.’