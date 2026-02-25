WSG reveals the biggest warranty myths that are still holding car dealers back

Vehicle warranties remain one of the most misunderstood elements of the sales process.

While they are designed to protect customers and strengthen dealer reputation, outdated assumptions still influence how they are positioned, explained and valued.

As vehicles become more technologically advanced and customer expectations continue to rise, misconceptions around warranties can quietly undermine sales conversations and long-term profitability.

Challenging those assumptions is not just about correcting the narrative – it is about unlocking opportunity.

Here are some of the most persistent warranty myths that continue to hold dealerships back, and why it is time to put them to rest for good.

A PDI removes the need for a warranty

A thorough pre-delivery inspection is essential. It protects both the dealership and the customer at the point of sale. However, even the most meticulous PDI cannot predict every future failure.

Modern vehicles are complex machines. Electronic components, sensors and control modules can fail without warning – sometimes weeks or months after purchase. A vehicle can leave the forecourt in excellent condition and still develop an unexpected issue that no inspection could reasonably foresee.

Dealer takeaway: Position the warranty not as a substitute for preparation, but as the natural extension of your quality standards. A strong PDI shows you care about today. A strong warranty proves you care about tomorrow.

Customers only buy on price

In competitive markets, it is easy to assume price is everything. But customer behaviour consistently tells a different story. Buyers may compare vehicle prices online, but when it comes to choosing where to purchase, trust and reassurance carry enormous weight.

A comprehensive warranty often becomes the deciding factor between two similar vehicles. When customers understand that one dealership is standing behind its stock with meaningful protection, it reframes the conversation away from a few hundred pounds difference in screen price.

Dealer takeaway: Do not apologise for including a quality warranty. Instead, confidently explain its value. Clear reassurance and transparent protection often matter more than marginal price differences.

Claims are too complicated and slow

Some dealers still hesitate to promote warranties strongly because they worry about drawn-out claims processes or frustrated customers waiting for approvals. While that may have been the case years ago with certain providers, leading warranty companies now operate with streamlined digital systems, rapid authorisations and dedicated dealer support teams.

Fast decisions and clear communication are critical in today’s environment. When a vehicle is off the road, customers expect speed and clarity. The right warranty partner understands that every claim is also a customer service moment.

Dealer takeaway: Work with providers who prioritise efficiency and transparency. A smooth claims experience reinforces trust – and turns a potential complaint into a positive touchpoint.

Warranties only matter at the point of sale

Many dealerships focus exclusively on warranties during the initial transaction. Yet warranties can also play a powerful role in aftersales engagement. Renewal reminders, upgrade options and extended cover all create additional opportunities to reconnect with customers long after they have driven away.

This ongoing contact keeps your dealership front of mind. It also opens doors for servicing, MOT bookings and future vehicle upgrades. In effect, the warranty becomes a bridge between departments – linking sales, aftersales and retention strategy.

Dealer takeaway: Treat warranties as part of your lifecycle marketing. The sale may start the relationship, but the warranty can help sustain it.

From protection to partnership

The modern automotive customer expects transparency, professionalism and long-term support. Outdated assumptions about warranties risk undermining all three.

When presented properly, warranties are not an afterthought or an awkward upsell. They are a visible demonstration that a dealership stands behind its vehicles and values its customers beyond the initial handshake.

By retiring these myths for good, dealers can strengthen margins, enhance reputation and build the kind of trust that drives repeat business in an increasingly competitive market.

