KGM Motors expands network north of the border with Dicksons of Inverness

Korean carmaker KGM Motors has welcome another car dealer to its growing network.

Dicksons of Inverness is the latest business to sign up for a franchise, and brings than three decades of local expertise and a strong reputation for customer care to the KGM brand.

The company first opened its doors in 1992 and has continued to grow to serve Inverness and the wider Highlands. It’s known for high standards of customer service and has long-serving staff members.

Dicksons will offer the Tivoli, Korando, Rexton and Musso models, along with the recently introduced full-hybrid versions of the Torres and Actyon SUVs.

The site, on Carsegate Road, Telford Retail Park, Inverness, will also offer servicing, parts and MOT.

Beyond the showroom, Dicksons of Inverness also supports its local community, including ongoing involvement with Ness Academy, Highland Hospice, MFR Cash for Kids, and the Highland and Islands Blood Bikes.

Fraser Bryce, managing director at Dicksons of Inverness, said: ‘Becoming a KGM dealer is an exciting step for us.

‘We pride ourselves on delivering the kind of service that builds genuine, long-term relationships, whether that’s helping customers choose their next vehicle or supporting them with aftersales care.

‘We’re looking forward to welcoming customers, both new and old, to experience the quality and capability of the KGM range.’

KGM Motors UK managing director Kevin Griffin added: ‘We’re delighted to welcome Dicksons of Inverness to the KGM dealer network. Their strong local presence, customer-first culture and commitment to the community make them a fantastic partner for the brand.

‘This appointment strengthens our representation in Scotland and helps more customers discover our excellent product line-up and ownership experience.’