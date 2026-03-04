Illegal and ‘inappropriate’ used car dealership closed down amid dispute over planning permission

An illegal car dealership has been closed down by authorities after it was found to be operating without planning permission.

Rydding Lane Auto Sale Ltd has been trading from its site on Rydding Lane, West Bromwich, since last year but the firm never received consent to sell cars from the plot.

Despite the land being described as ‘decaying and overgrown’, the business still needed to make a change of use application before it started trading.

Bosses recently made a retrospective application to the local Sandwell Council, but only after the authority began enforcement action.

After considering the request, planners rejected the application, ruling that the the frequent ‘comings and goings’ made the business ‘inappropriate’ for the area.

The dealership has therefore been forced to cease trading after operating illegally, with councillors adding that the business ‘ did not represent a substantial investment in the area’.

The council said: ‘The car sales use and associated comings and goings is inappropriate in the locality and has a detrimental impact on the amenity of an otherwise predominantly residential area.

‘The retention of the car sales use would impact on the highway network due to visitors to the site and manoeuvring of vehicle stock.’

Last year, Car Dealer reported on a similar case in the town of Wednesbury, where West Midlands Cars had been trading since 2022, despite never receiving proper planning permission.

The site, which was also dubbed ‘inappropriate’ was forced to close after losing an appeal against another decision made by Sandwell Council.

Car Dealer has approached Rydding Lane Auto Sale Ltd for comment.