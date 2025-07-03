Volvo and Lotus owner Geely Auto to launch as standalone brand in the UK

Volvo owner Geely Auto is to launch as a standalone brand in the UK with a new electric SUV expected to arrive later this year.

The Chinese brand is one of Asia’s biggest car manufacturers and already has a presence in this country though its ownership of Lotus, Polestar and The London Electric Vehicle Company, as well as Volvo.

It has now created ‘Geely Auto UK’ which will act as a distributor to introduce passenger car operations to the UK market.

The new firm will now be responsible for effectively integrating local dealers, suppliers and strategic partners as part of the group’s wider ‘one country, one policy’ strategy.

Sales of the brand’s first UK model – an electric C-segment SUV called the EX5 – are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of this year.

While prices are yet to be revealed, the vehicle will be enterring a crowded segment which already includes the likes of the Toyota C-HR+, Nissan Ariya and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

To get the car ready for UK roads, Geely is leaning on one of its British subsidiaries – Lotus – for assistance.

Mike Yang, general manager at Geely Auto UK, said: ‘We know the Geely EX5 is a great product with several core features that will appeal to a British audience.

‘That’s why we chose it to be our first passenger car for sale in the UK. However, we’re aware that UK customers have unique demands.

‘For that reason, before we release the car for sale, we’re working with the experts at Lotus Engineering to make sure we have a car that’s in line with expectations.

‘Lotus Engineering has a formidable track record along with some of the best R&D resources, so we’re delighted to be working closely with them.’

Lee Jeffcoat, commercial director at Lotus Engineering, added: ‘As a global leader in vehicle dynamics, Lotus Engineering was proud to be asked by a Geely partner company to give our expert opinion on the Geely EX5.

‘Our world-class experts and access to advanced facilities meant we could provide an independent assessment of the Geely EX5’s dynamics, performance in class and potential Europe-specific tuning before it goes on sale in the UK.’