Joe Macari-commissioned Le Mans GTR hails creation of Gordon Murray Special Vehicles

Gordon Murray Automotive’s new special vehicles division has been officially launched with a pair of models, one of which was commissioned by supercar dealer Joe Macari.

The GMSV Le Mans GTR (pictured top) was unveiled at Monterey Car Week in California on Friday (Aug 15) alongside another new model, the GMSV S1.

Gordon Murray Automotive’s (GMA) new division is called GMSV (Gordon Murray Special Vehicles), and is the equivalent to McLaren’s MSO Bespoke and Bentley Mulliner. Its brief is to create special editions of GMA’s cars for the most discerning customers.

According to Autocar, GMSV will focus on three product lines: SV Design, producing limited special editions; Bespoke, creating unique one-off commissions; and Heritage, offering continuation-style reimaginings of vehicles originally designed by chairman Gordon Murray.

The T50-based GMSV Le Mans GTR draws its look and feel from ‘longtail’ racers from the 1970s, 80s and 90s. GMSV quotes cars such as the Matra-Simca MS660, Porsche 917 and Alfa Romeo Tipo 33/3 as key cars which the GTR takes its inspiration from.

There’s a full-width rear wing for maximum downforce, while underneath sits a double exhaust linked to the same V12 engine as found in the rest of Gordon Murray’s range.

It was commissioned by Joe Macari after lunching with GMA founder and chairman Gordon Murray. Just 24 cars have been built – one for every hour of the pair’s favourite endurance race – and all are sold.

The second model unveiled at Monterey Car Week, the GMSV S1 LM, pays tribute to the 1995 Le Mans 24 Hours-winning McLaren F1 GTR.

With a variety of downforce-creating aerodynamic elements, the S1 LM has been designed to offer maximum stability at high speeds, while carbon fibre body panels aim to keep weight down.

At its heart is a 4.3-litre V12 engine with 690bhp and an 18 karat-gold heat shield lining – just like the original McLaren F1. It’s linked to a manual gearbox, similar to the one found in GMA’s road-focused T.50.

Just five examples of the S1 LM will be created and they’re matched with an ‘undisclosed price’, according to GMA.