Waylands’ Vicky Hart announced as first guest for Car Dealer Podcast Live show

The Car Dealer Podcast Live is back in September and we can now reveal that our first guest on the show will be Waylands head of marketing and digital Vicky Hart.

Car Dealer Podcast Live 2025, sponsored by Motorway, will take place on September 24 in Oxfordshire where guests will join with others from across the industry first for a special recording of the show followed by a summer party complete with BBQ in the stunning gardens of the venue.

Hart commented: ‘I’m really excited to be involved with the Car Dealer Podcast Live. It feels as though there are so many hot topics in industry at the moment, which will no doubt make for a very interesting show.

‘As an industry, it’s important we’re taking opportunities like this to have some healthy debate but to also have some good conversations, share best practices too and explore some of these in more detail amongst peers.’

Limited tickets for the show can now be purchased using the cart below, and with the party continuing late into the night the option to add on a hotel room is available too.

For this special live show, there will be three guests on the panel with two more to be announced in the coming weeks.

As on the weekly edition of the podcast, the panel will be talking about the big stories that are affecting car dealerships in 2025.

Hart, who has worked with Waylands since last year and previously held other senior roles in the industry including Hendy Group, will be sharing her experience in franchised dealerships and working with electric vehicle brands among other topics.

When asked what she thinks has been the most important topic of 2025 so far, Hart commented: ‘The subject of new entrants in the car market is clearly very topical this year, I think it’s come up at every industry event I’ve been to.

‘However, I think the other topic that’s big in the retailer world at the moment has been around tech, how we use it to operate our business and whether now is the time to start simplifying things.

‘We’re hearing from a lot of the big players about how they’re looking to bring more processes together so I’m hearing a lot of conversations about how we streamline our operational tech in 2025.’