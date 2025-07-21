Out now: Issue 209 features Car Dealer Power, Omoda 9 and all the latest industry news

The latest issue of Car Dealer has been published – and you can read it completely FREE of charge!

Issue 209 is jam packed full of the latest industry news and features, as well as columns from our expert contributors.

Highlights include all of the results from Car Dealer Power, a first drive of the new Omoda 9 – the Chinese firm’s new flagship SUV – along with a special feature where we take the new Renault 5 back to where it was made.

There is also plenty of juicy news for you to sink your teeth into so why not take a look for yourself? Here is a taste of what’s inside…

Car Dealer Power 2025

You have spoken and told us the best suppliers you do business with and spilled all about your manufacturer partners. This year we received a record number of entries to fill out our survey, and the results were fascinating. Issue 208 reveals the results in full, along with details of exactly where manufacturers are doing a great (and bad) job.

Inside the Renault 5 factory

To celebrate the new Renault 5 winning Car Dealer Power Car of the Year 2025, we took one on a road trip back to the car’s place of birth. Associate editor James Batchelor explains how the French firm’s electric plans and how it is taking the fight to the Chinese carmakers.

Forecourt: Omoda 9

Chery’s Omoda brand is really moving up a gear in the UK. Having had a successful launch last year, it is now expanding its range. The new 9 is a large coupe-styled SUV with an eye on premium rivals. Jack Evans has driven it.

James’s Views On The News

Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott publishes a weekly briefing for time-poor industry executives in which he gives his thoughts on the hottest stories.

To get the newsletter, you simply need to be a subscriber on Substack – click on this link to find out how. Meanwhile, we present some of his latest opinions in the new edition of the magazine.

Round-ups

This month’s News Digest is crammed with summaries of some of the biggest stories from across the automotive industry. To read them in full, just click on the boxes!

In addition, we take a look at what car manufacturers have been up to recently.

Also inside…

We have the latest news in the world of finance, highlights from our Car Dealer Live videos and podcasts, and updates on our fleet of long-termers.

This is just a taste of what’s in issue 209 of Car Dealer – which you can read and download for free via Issuu.

How to read and download the magazine

The easiest way to access it all is by clicking on the digital magazine below.

Want to read it on your mobile device? It’s also viewable in the Issuu app, both for iOS and Android. Switch your notifications on and you’ll get an alert every time a new magazine is published.

Want to make sure you’re kept informed about new magazines being published? Subscribe to our email newsletter and you’ll be contacted as soon as each issue is released.