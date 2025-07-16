Stellantis ditches hydrogen technology plans with bosses blaming infrastructure issues

Stellantis has axed its hydrogen technology programme and will no longer be developing the powertrain on its future cars.

The carmaker says that the decision will not lead to any job losses but has been made as a result of the ‘limited availability of hydrogen refuelling infrastructure’.

Bosses also pointed to ‘high capital requirements’, and the need for ‘stronger consumer purchasing incentives’ as key reasons behind the decision.

Going forward, employees working on hydrogen technology will now be directed to other projects instead.

Stellantis was previously producing hydrogen-powered vans in Hordain, France and Gilwice, Poland, though this has now ended.

Jean-Philippe Imparato, chief operating officer for Enlarged Europe, said: ‘In a context where the company is mobilising to respond to demanding CO2 regulations in Europe, Stellantis has decided to discontinue its hydrogen fuel cell technology development program.

‘The hydrogen market remains a niche segment, with no prospects of mid-term economic sustainability.

‘We must make clear and responsible choices to ensure our competitiveness and meet the expectations of our customers with our electric and hybrid passenger and light commercial vehicles offensive.’

Stellantis had previously anticipated getting trial hydrogen vehicles in the UK, with former UK boss telling the PA news agency that the market was ‘ready to go’ with hydrogen trials back in January 2023.

Speaking at the time, Paul Wilcox said: ‘An absolute differentiator for Stellantis is hydrogen, because we are now currently the first to market in Europe with hydrogen produced LCV.

‘It’s in-market today in mainland Europe and we are starting to trial that in the UK this quarter.

‘We’re starting to bring across hydrogen trial vehicles with selected fleets this quarter and when the market is ready, we are ready to go.’

‘Obviously there are a few hurdles to overcome mainly around refuelling stations but in terms of the preparation of the market, I think we’re in great shape.’