JLR boss Adrian Mardell to retire after eventful three years leading British carmaker

JLR boss Adrian Mardell is to retire after an eventful three-year spell at the helm of the carmaker.

Mardell joined the British marque way back in 1990 and worked his way through the ranks to become CEO back in November 2022.

His time in the main position has been far from plain sailing, with Mardell said to be a key driver behind JLR’s headline-grabbing ‘reiminage’ strategy.

The move saw the group establish its new ‘House of Brands’ approach and relaunch the Jaguar brand with the much-debated Type 00 concept.

This year has also seen the firm dogged by headaches as a result of Donald Trump’s increased tariffs on cars imported into the USA.

Despite this, the 63-year-old l has also overseen a major transformation in JLR’s fortunes, delivering the firm’s best profits in more than a decade.

News of his retirement was first reported by Autocar, with JLR’s Indian owners Tata, telling the publication: ‘Adrian Mardell has expressed his desire to retire from JLR after three years as CEO and 35 years with the company.

‘His successor will be announced in due course.’

Car Dealer reported last month that the carmaker had announced drastic plans to slash its UK workforce amid increased pressure on sales.

The firm said that as many as 500 management jobs in the UK could be axed as part of a major cost-cutting exercise with around 1.5% of its workforce in this country said to be at risk.