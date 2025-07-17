JLR outlines plans to slash UK workforce with up to 500 management rolls set for the axe

JLR has announced drastic plans to slash its UK workforce amid increased pressure on sales.

The luxury carmaker says that as many as 500 management jobs in the UK could be axed as part of a major cost-cutting exercise.

The Solihull-based firm has admitted that around 1.5% of its workforce in this country could be affected as a result of the job cuts.

A voluntary redundancy programme for managers in the UK is now set to get underway, which JLR insists is in line with ‘normal business practice’.

A spokesman for the company said: ‘As part of normal business practice, we regularly offer eligible employees the opportunity to leave JLR through limited voluntary redundancy programmes.’

The news comes after JLR revealed last week that retail sales plunged 15.1% in the three months to June after a temporary pause in exports to the US and the planned wind-down of older Jaguar models.

JLR halted new shipments to the US in April but restarted exports in early May ahead of a trade deal for the sector being struck.

The car firm saw wholesale sales in North America drop by 12.2% year-on-year after the pause.

But wholesale sales in the UK were also heavily down – tumbling 25.5% in the second quarter – after the planned wind-down of older Jaguar models.

Jaguar stopped selling new cars in the UK late last year as it shifts its production to new electric models, which are set to go on sale in 2026.