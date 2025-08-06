News

Ford of Britain-owned TrustFord snaps up dealership from Islington Motor Group

  • Islington Motor Group divests Ford business to TrustFord
  • TrustFord took the keys and renamed site on July 12
  • Deal also includes Westbury representation

TrustFord has announced the acquisition of a Ford dealership from Islington Motor Group in Trowbridge.

The Ford of Britain-owned dealer group took the keys to the site on July 12 for an undisclosed sum. At the same time, the company also took over the Ford franchise new car, commercial vehicle and servicing in the Trowbridge and Westbury areas.

The facility has been renamed TrustFord, and the staff from Trowbridge and Westbury’s existing teams have joined the company.

The dealer group says the site’s stock has been refreshed, and it has added its TrustFord NOW offering, which allows customers to drive away selected vehicles the very same day.

TrustFord’s other services, ‘Choose It NOW’ and ‘Bring it To Me NOW’ that allow customers to reserve, select and have a used vehicle delivered from anywhere in the group to their nearest dealership, have also been added.

The site also specialises in new and used commercial vehicles through its own Transit Centre, and also has a 15-bay workshop.

Commenting on the acquisition, TrustFord CEO Stuart Mustoe said: ‘We’re always looking for ways to invest in our business and the acquisition of the new site and Trowbridge and Westbury’s franchise represents our desire to bring the TrustFord experience to more customers.

‘I am delighted the site is up and running as TrustFord following a smooth handover and I look forward to visiting and meeting the team in person at Trowbridge in the coming days.’

Following the sale of its Ford business to TrustFord, Trowbridge-based Islington Motor Group now specialises in new car sales for MG and Suzuki, and is an authorised repairer for Peugeot and Citroen.

