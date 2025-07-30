Aston Martin slashes full year outlook as trade tariffs take their toll on luxury carmaker

Aston Martin has been forced to slash its full year outlook in response to trade tariff woes and widening losses in the first half of 2025.

Documents published this morning (Jul 30) reveal that Aston Martin Lagonda is now expecting full-year underlying earnings to ‘improve towards breakeven’, having previously predicted profit growth.

The markets were quick to react to the announcement, with the carmaker seeing shares fall by over 3% during morning trading.

Aston’s stock has lost half its value in the past year over concerns about the impact of US President Donald Trump’s tariff war.

The profit alert comes after the group revealed the impact of a difficult first half, of 2025 with operating losses widening to £134.7m for the six months to June 30, compared to £106.1m the previous year.

Revenues also tumbled 34% to £220.5m in the second quarter and were down 25% overall in the first half.

The group limited shipments to the US in the second quarter after Mr Trump imposed a 25% tariff on car imports in April.

It then resumed shipments in June as the UK reached an agreement with the US for a lower 10% tariff on UK-made cars for the first 100,000 vehicles per manufacturer.

Anything above that threshold will be hit with a 27.5% duty.

Reacting to the figures, Adrian Hallmark, chief executive of Aston Martin, said: ‘The evolving and disruptive US tariff situation was unhelpful to our operations in the second quarter.

‘We continue to actively engage the UK Government to urge them to improve the quota mechanism to ensure fair access for the whole UK car industry to the 10% rate on an ongoing basis.’

The tariff disruption saw the firm’s wholesale sales by volume fall 8% in the second quarter to 972.

The results come amid a significant overhaul at Aston Martin as it seeks to shore up its long-term finances.

In February, the group said it plans to sell its minority stake in the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One team and confirmed that Lawrence Stroll’s Yew Tree Consortium would invest a further £52.5m to grow its stake in the business.

Aston Martin said the deal to sell a stake in the Formula One racing team was nearing completion and would be worth around £110m.