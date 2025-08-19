Time is running out to get your tickets for the Car Dealer Podcast Live – here’s what you can expect

Time is running out to get your ticket for the Car Dealer Podcast Live show on September 24.

The live event is an opportunity to hear from top dealers and discuss the big topics in the industry at the most intimate Car Dealer event of the year.

Tickets can be bought from this page, but if you didn’t join us last year then this is what’s in store.

Speaking on the latest episode of the podcast, James Baggott explained: ‘I’ve been spending most of my week, Jon, on the Car Dealer Podcast Live preparation, which is I’m going to scare you now, just four weeks away.

Join the show

The episode recording kicks off at 4pm this year, with guests able to arrive from 3.30pm when free teas and coffees will be served. We’ll ask you to take your seats so you can listen to our guests but also be ready with your questions. At half-time we’ll have a break before continuing with the show!

This year our guests are Waylands’ marketing director Vicky Hart and Polestar UK MD Matt Galvin – with one more guest yet to be announced. They’ll join the Car Dealer team James Baggott, Jon Reay, James Batchelor and myself.

Connect with others in the industry

The event is a chance to connect with the other dealers and suppliers beyond the recording itself with networking before the show starts and until late at night.

Speaking after last year’s event, the IMDA commented: ‘The IMDA really enjoyed the Car Dealer Podcast Live. Great insight, content and discussions.

‘Catching up with many of The IMDA partners who were attending was brilliant.

‘Also, great to get a couple of new members join the association off the back of the event, so welcome on board to them and great to meet in person some of the members of the association who were attending the event.’

Russell Knight said: ‘Top Gear-esque news for your ears. In 3D! (4D?)

‘It was a great opportunity to see how these broadcasts are put together, listen to industry titans discussing relevant topics and shore up old friendships while forging new connections.

‘I look forward to catching more events in the future!’

More than a recording

The Podcast Live takes place in a picturesque setting in Abingdon. Along with the show itself, tickets include a barbecue buffet dinner for all attending and a summer party that will continue until midnight.

Last year the conversations went on long into the night with many choosing to stay overnight, so this year we’ve arranged the bar to stay open even later!

Guests can also choose to upgrade their ticket to include a hotel room below, with the show taking place at the hotel it’s an easy walk back to the room after the party if you choose to do so.