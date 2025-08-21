Mazda UK homes in on dealer network profitability with new six-year warranty cover

Mazda UK’s new six-year warranty is part of a strategic move to boost its dealers’ profitability and safeguard the long-term health of its network, the carmaker has told Car Dealer.

Earlier this month, Car Dealer was the first to reveal the news of Mazda’s new warranty offer to customers – and now its customer service boss has explained more about the move.

From September 1, all new Mazdas will receive a six-year/100,000 miles warranty, up from the previous three-year/60,000 miles cover. To guarantee the warranty, drivers only need to ensure their car is serviced every 12 months or 12,500 miles

Speaking to Car Dealer about why Mazda has rolled out the warranty, customer service director, David Wilson-Green, said: ‘We needed a profitable dealer network for the classic franchise network that we’ve got, for the long term.’

Wilson-Green explained that by keeping cars in warranty for longer, dealers benefit from increased service and repair work, stronger used car opportunities, and greater customer retention – all of which support profitability during a time of ‘major industry change’.

The warranty has been in planning for over a year, with September chosen as the launch date to maximise impact and visibility.

‘There’s never a perfect time to launch something like this,’ said Wilson-Green. ‘But September made sense. It avoids the distraction of Christmas and New Year, and helps us deliver a clear PR message to both customers and the dealer network.’

Differentiation from premium rivals was key driver for the move, he said. ‘Most premium rivals, including Audi, BMW and Mercedes, still offer only three years. We wanted to do something different to show absolute faith in our cars’ reliability, while giving our dealers a tangible advantage in the showroom.’

Feedback from the dealer network has been overwhelmingly positive. ‘Within hours we had messages from dealer principals and service managers saying it was a fantastic move,’ said Wilson-Green. ‘They see immediate sales benefits but also long-term stability in service and used car operations.’

Mazda also believes the new warranty strengthens its position against new entrants.

‘With fresh brands, customers don’t know how reliable the products or dealer support will be. We’ve built trust over decades, and this warranty underlines that.’

Summing up the strategy, Wilson-Green said: ‘Dealer profitability and doing something different to stand out are the two driving forces. The six-year warranty achieves both.’