Mazda UK launches six-year, 100,000-mile warranty for all new cars

Mazda is on a mission to provide ‘one of the very best’ car manufacturer warranties on the market by raising the period of cover of its offering to six years.

The new warranty, which is now six years/100,000 miles, will come on all new Mazdas registered from September 1, 2025, and wearing the new ’75’ plate. Previously, all new Mazdas came with three-years/60,000-miles cover.

To guarantee the warranty, drivers only need to ensure their car is serviced every 12 months or 12,500 miles (10,000 miles for the Mazda 2 Hybrid). The forthcoming electric Mazda 6e, meanwhile, will have an eight-year battery warranty on top of the standard six-year warranty.

The carmaker said the warranty will particularly benefit fleet users with longer term periods and high mileage usage.

Commenting on the move, Mazda UK managing director, Jeremy Thomson, said: ‘It’s great that we can now offer customers in the UK a six-year warranty.

‘If you consider that just 21% of cars registered in the UK year-to-date have longer than a three-year warranty, this is a fantastic reflection of our commitment to the quality, reliability and engineering of our cars.’

Mazda UK customer service director, David Wilson-Green, said the warranty will help the Japanese carmaker stand out in the market.

‘Our new warranty will be great differentiator in an ever more crowded and competitive landscape. It highlights our focus on customer service, whether that’s retail, fleet or used cars, while for our dealers it represents a great opportunity to maintain customers in our network for longer in sales and service for years to come.’

Concluding, Thomson underlined what the new warranty means for dealers.

He said: ‘I’m delighted that our dealers can now sell our new cars with one of the best warranties in the industry and in the years ahead our excellent approved used scheme will benefit with customers able to buy previously owned cars with added confidence of a full manufacturer warranty.’