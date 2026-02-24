Honda recalls 46,000 UK Civics over fault that could cause wheels to fall off

Honda is to recall over 46,000 Civics in the UK over a mechanical issue that could lead to cars’ wheels falling off.

The tenth-generation Civic, built between 2017 and 2021 is the model in the spotlight, fitted with optional alloy wheels.

In total, 46,152 cars are being recalled by Honda UK, but the issue only affects ‘certain vehicles’, the Japanese carmaker said.

In a statement, Honda said that ‘Customer notification letters are scheduled to be issued in early 2026. These letters will include a QR code enabling customers to submit images of their wheel sets so Honda can determine whether their vehicle is affected.’

Details on the recall were published by the European Commission and it is not UK-specific, with cars in Germany, France, Portugal, Sweden and Slovakia all found to have the same problem.

The report added that the issue came from wheels not being fitted tightly enough and this, in a ‘worst case scenario’ could result in the wheel falling off.

However, Honda UK added in its statement that ‘In the meantime, customers may continue to drive their vehicles in their current condition.’

The full statement from Honda UK is as follows: ‘Honda has confirmed a safety recall relating to accessory (optional) wheels fitted to certain vehicles.

‘The affected vehicles were sold in the United Kingdom, and UK customers are included within this recall action. This recall applies to 2017–2021 model year Honda Civic 5 Door. In total, 46,152 units in the UK could be impacted.

‘Customer notification letters are scheduled to be issued in early 2026. These letters will include a QR code enabling customers to submit images of their wheel sets so Honda can determine whether their vehicle is affected.

‘In the meantime, customers may continue to drive their vehicles in their current condition.’