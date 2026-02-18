Polestar dealers set for major boost as Swedish brand announces ‘model offensive’

Polestar dealers could be set for a major boost after the Swedish brand announced a ‘model offensive’ that will see it launch four new cars in the next three years.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar’s CEO, has today outlined the firm’s ambitious growth strategy, which aims to make a number of ‘operational improvements’.

The brand says it is ‘targeting the heart of the EV market, where customer demand and profit pools are high’, with its upcoming quartet of cars.

The new approach will be kicked off by the already-announced Polestar 5 – an electric Grand Tourer – which is due to bring a sharper focus to the brand’s line-up, when it arrives in the summer.

The Swedish firm says this will be followed by an updated version of the Polestar 4 – the brand’s best-selling car – which is expected to gain quicker charging speeds and revised interior technology.

Lohscheller says that the new model will adopt ‘the space of an estate and the versatility of an SUV’.

Another big addition is then set to arrive in 2027, with the introduction of a new version of the Polestar 2 – the car that the brand launched with.

With over 190,000 models sold since its introduction in 2020, the 2 is a core part of Polestar’s line-up, and the new model is expected to offer a longer electric range.