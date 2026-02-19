Dealer group Snows invests in Chichester Toyota as site gets extensive refurbishment

Dealer group Snows is welcoming customers to stylish new surroundings following an extensive refurbishment of one of its West Sussex Toyota sites.

Snows Toyota Chichester has undergone a thorough makeover in recent times, which has seen significant changes made both inside and out.

The car dealer has thrown a hefty investment into Quarry Lane site, which has been given a refreshed showroom, workshop and forecourt.

Following the work, the dealership has space to display up to six new models inside, while there is also room for up to 45 Toyota Approved used cars outside – where there is also an EV charging area.

Elsewhere, complimentary refreshments are available for customers in a comfortable lounge, where visitors can also wait on-site while their car is in the workshop.

The senior management team at the dealership comprises Aaron Jenkins, sales manager; Graham Butters, assistant sales manager; and Chris Laatz, aftersales manager.

Commenting on the recent work, Jenkins said: ‘We are delighted that the refurbishment project is complete at Snows Toyota Chichester.

‘Our dealership has had a complete overhaul so everything is brighter and bang up-to-date.

‘Feedback from our staff and customers has been very complimentary, not least because we increased the number of parking spaces as part of the scheme.

‘We look forward to welcoming current Toyota owners as well as customers who may be new to the brand and perhaps also to Snows Motor Group.’