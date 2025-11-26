Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2025: Stephen Snow – Lifetime Achievement Winner

The chairman of Snows Motor Group has said he’s ‘humbled’ at winning the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2025, eight years after the accolade was posthumously awarded to his late father.

Stephen Snow took to the stage at the event, held at The Brewery in central London on November 24, and thanked his team for the business’s 50-plus-year history.

He heads up one of the UK’s busiest and most successful car dealer groups, and was praised by awards judges for his remarkable business leadership skills.

Welcoming Snow to the stage, awards host Mike Brewer described him as ‘a remarkable leader who has enjoyed a remarkable career’ and said he had spent many decades immersed in the automotive industry, becoming one of its most respected figures.

Brewer added: ‘Our winner grew up within the family business, watching it evolve from its early days in the 1960s into the major motor group it is today. Since taking the helm nearly 20 years ago, he has guided the company through a period of significant expansion.

‘He is a passionate advocate for developing people and has launched many talent programmes that have helped shape the next generation of automotive leaders. Just as importantly, he has ensured the business remains connected to its communities – supporting charities, youth programmes and local good causes.’

Stephen Snow was naturally delighted to receive the award – eight years after it was posthumously awarded to his late father Geoff, who founded Snows more than 60 years ago.

Snow said: ‘This is a fantastic award – thank you. I wouldn’t have been able to receive this without the team that works for Snows and that’s been the same for many years now.

‘Without having good people around you, and that team working as hard as it does to achieve success, I wouldn’t be standing here today. To be holding this fantastic award just a few years after my late father received the same honour makes me feel very humble.’

James Baggott, founder and editor-in-chief of Car Dealer Magazine, said: ‘The judges had little difficulty in selecting Stephen Snow to be the recipient of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

‘He was on stage eight years ago to collect the trophy in memory of his late father and it seems fitting that he has gone on to win it himself after a long and distinguished period of service to the automotive industry. Many congratulations.’

Snows has a network of showrooms and workshops spread across southern and South-West England, and it holds franchises with the likes of BMW, Kia, Toyota, Mazda and Volvo.