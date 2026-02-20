Ford Fiesta named Britain’s most-stolen car as thieves take almost 55,000 vehicles in 2025

Almost 55,000 cars were stolen in the UK last year, with the Ford Fiesta named as the most targeted model by thieves.

Data collected by What Car? has found that a total of 54,830 vehicles were reported stolen in 2025 – an 11% reduction on the previous year.

While the figures may have dropped on the previous year, they are still show that thefts have more than doubled in the decade since 2015, with around 150 cars now stolen every day.

Those statistics equate to six thefts every hour, or one every 10.4 minutes, with the Fiesta well clear at the top of the list.

According to DVLA data, 3,511 Fiestas were stolen across the entirety of last year – more than twice as many as the second and third most stolen models – the Volkswagen Golf and Ford Focus – combined.

Of all the models in the top 10 chart, Toyota and sister brand Lexus have the most entires with three – the Toyota RAV4, Lexus NX and Toyota C-HR.

Despite their value and desirability, exotic and high-performance vehicles are less popular with thieves, although this is largely down to the limited numbers on the roads.

Only six McLarens, seven Aston Martins, 17 Ferraris, 18 Lamborghinis, 22 Rolls Royces and 80 Bentleys were stolen last year.

Reacting to the findings, What Car? consumer editor Claire Evans, said: ‘Annual car theft figures continue to be very high, so owners need to do all they can to keep their vehicles safe.

‘Our data shows that small, inexpensive models such as the Nissan Juke and Vauxhall Corsa are under threat, so it’s vital to take measures to protect all cars.

‘Simple measures like a steering lock or keeping your keys in a Faraday pouch will lessen the chances of your car being stolen.’

Most stolen cars of 2025

Ford Fiesta – 3,511 thefts Volkswagen Golf – 1,625 thefts Ford Focus – 1,474 thefts Toyota RAV4 – 1,319 thefts BMW 3 Series – 1,249 thefts Nissan Juke – 1,200 thefts Toyota C-HR – 967 thefts Lexus NX – 951 thefts Range Rover Evoque – 895 thefts Vauxhall Corsa – 874 thefts

On a brand level, Ford was once again the most targeted carmaker, with 7,677 units reported stolen last year.

Land Rover also appeared high on the list, as well as the likes of BMW, Toyota and Mercedes.

Most stolen car brands of 2025