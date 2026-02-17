Family-run Tates ploughs multi-million pound investment into new Vauxhall Brighton dealership

Family-run dealer group Tates has opened a state-of-the-art new Vauxhall site on the south coast following a multi-million pound investment.

The car dealer has ploughed major resources into the site in Brighton & Hove as it looks to provide the region with a ‘reimagined customer experience’.

Bosses say the new facility has been ‘six years in the making’ and now offers a ‘modern, sharp and pure’ design.

New features include an all-glass facade that and an illuminated Griffin, which sits proudly at the heart of the showroom.

The site is now offering sales and aftersales and is one of the first dealerships in the country to display Vauxhall’s new corporate identity

Trevor Meadows, Tates Cars MD, said: ‘The Tates Vauxhall store is a new representation of the brand in the Sussex market.

‘We are supporting Britain’s drivers with our new site to help the nation embrace electrification and make the shift seamless. From the first moment we saw the design and smart showroom concept, we couldn’t wait to see the exciting new approach come to life.

‘Now we get to share that with our customers and help them on their journey from point of sale and beyond.’

The development has also been welcomed by Vauxhall boss Eurig Druce, who said it showed the brand’s commitment to the region.

He added: ‘The opening of the new Tates Vauxhall site is another step in our mission to energise a better Britain.

‘The new retail site is a commitment from Vauxhall to strategically reassert itself within the Sussex area and is a significant opportunity to support our customers and meet a previously unaddressed industry demand.

‘We look forward to customers experiencing our vision of a reimagined showroom that, from the outside in, transforms how customers can immerse themselves in the brand.’