Waddell kept in the dark over misconduct allegations as investigation faces scrutiny

Big Motoring World founder Peter Waddell was kept in the dark about the allegations that led to his ousting for almost a month after being suspended from the firm, the High Court has heard.

The motor trade tycoon was suspended from his position as CEO of the used car supermarket group on March 7, 2024 – the same day he appeared on stage at that year’s Car Dealer Live event.

The decision came after a string of misconduct allegations against the 59-year-old, who was also subject to an official complaint by a female staff member at Car Dealer Live itself.

A letter, sent to Waddell at the time, said his employment was being paused ‘whilst an investigation is undertaken in connection with allegations of potential misconduct’.

However, the High Court has now heard that the formal allegations were not provided to him until April 2 – almost four weeks later.

Yesterday (Mar 10) saw the cross-examination of Freshstream partner Reza Fardad come to a close after days of questioning by Waddell’s barrister Alan Gourgey KC.

Gourgey previously told the court that the internal investigation into Waddell had been ‘unfair and discriminatory’ and yesterday he got the chance to put his concerns to Fardad.

The lawyer suggested that the delay in providing evidence to Waddell meant the car dealer had been left suspended without knowing the case he had to answer.

In response, Fardad said: ‘I wasn’t on the investigation committee so I can’t comment on the detail of that process.’

The court also heard that Waddell was asked to attend an investigation interview on April 9, giving him just six days to respond to the allegations, with a written response required 24 hours before the meeting.

Medically unfit to attend work

Waddell is currently suing Bluebell Cars – the ultimate holding company of Big Motoring World – for unfair dismissal, harassment and disability discrimination.

During yesterday’s proceedings, the issue of Waddell’s medical issues were raised by Gourgey, who argued they should have been taken into account during the investigation.

The court heard that Freshstream was aware that Waddell suffered from dyslexia and used hearing aids, with Fardad insisting that the matter was referenced when the investigator was being instructed.

At the time of the investigation, Waddell’s lawyers also wrote to Freshstream stating that he had been declared medically unfit to attend work for four weeks.

In response, they were told that the Scotsman was not being asked to attend work, only to participate in an investigatory meeting, and the investigation then proceeded without waiting for Waddell to take part.

During cross-examination, the exchange was put to Fardad, who said: ‘I was not involved in drafting those letters or the day-to-day running of the investigation process.’

Asked about the pressure facing the company at the time, he added: ‘There’s already that level of uncertainty. The longer it lasts, the more difficult it is for the company to manage, the company to continue and perform.

‘Everyone’s asking questions, everyone’s wondering what’s going on, the rumour mills are going through.

‘That is not a good thing for the company and that was one consideration that gave it some urgency.’

The trial so far…

Focus on committee members

During his cross-examination, Gourgey also raised concerns about the the personnel who were selected to sit on the investigation committee.

The investigation was led by Nicholas Siddall KC but Waddell’s eventual replacement as CEO, Laurence Vaughan, was named chair.

Gourgey put it to Fardad that the appointment made it impossible for the investigation to be carried out in an ‘unbiased way’ – something the witness disagreed with.

There were also complaints around the appointment of Tom Clarke, who had been working alongside Vaughan and Fardad, helping to gather material in relation to Waddell’s conduct.

Clarke had previously been found guilty of ‘dishonest conduct’ by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) after he accepted cash payments from a client and did not pay them into the firm’s client account.

The SRA ordered that ‘no solicitor shall employ or remunerate him in connection with his/her practice as a solicitor’ and that ‘no recognised body shall employ or remunerate him’, but that did not block his appointment to the investigation committee.

When pressed on the issue, Fardad confirmed he was aware of the SRA ruling but still supported Clarke joining the committee.

He also admitted that Clarke ‘probably didn’t like Mr Waddell’ and said it was ‘probably right’ that he had ‘every incentive’ to want him ‘out of the picture’.

Misconduct allegations

The High Court has previously heard that his behaviour was ‘abusive, racist, sexist, misogynistic and irrational’, with an internal investigation finding him guilty of ‘bullying’, ‘harassment’ and ‘intimidation’.

Earlier in the current trial, it was revealed that Waddell nicknamed one employee ‘Ching the p***’ because ‘his father ran a corner shop’ and he was accused of calling another a ‘muslim w****r’.

Other allegations include telling a cleaner ‘I bet you’d like to suck my d**k?’, labelling Asian employees ‘Hyundais’ and subjecting a senior member of staff to a ‘truly humiliating experience’.

Overall, Freshstream is said to have investigated 27 allegations, some of which Waddell denies and some of which he claims were taken out of context.

The trial continues.