Revealed: February’s highest used car price-risers, as market sees strong growth across board

February’s used car retail market saw a surprisingly strong performance across all fuel types latest data suggests, as the month posted a healthy rise ahead of the important plate-change month of March.
Data from the recently rebranded Cazana, shown exclusively to Car Dealer, shows that the month’s biggest rising used cars in terms of retail prices were a mixture of petrol, hybrids, diesels and even one EV.
At the three-year age, average prices of the Mazda 3 mild-hybrid were up 10%, or £1,544 – it was the highest riser of the month.
Interestingly, even the 10 largest fallers of the month were a mixture of all fuel types, too.
The full lists are below.
As reported by Car Dealer last week, average February used car retail prices saw a strong – but expected – rise of 1.7%, or £340.
The surprises of the month were average EV prices rising by 1.4%, and more niche body styles like estates, saloons and MPVs all posting strong increases.
Commenting on the Cazana data, automotive consultant Derren Martin said (in the video posted at the top of this story): ‘Across all of the age brackets dealers have been putting some prices up – not dramatically, but taking advantage of that extra demand. It’s been a good month for the dealers.’
February’s top risers – 3yr age mark
1. Mazda 3
- Built years: 2019–
- Fuel type: Petrol/Hybrid Electric
- Percent change: 10.0%
- Recent average price: £16,958
- Previous average price: £15,414
2. Ford Galaxy
- Built years: 2019–
- Fuel type: Diesel
- Percent change: 9.6%
- Recent average price: £21,669
- Previous average price: £19,764
3. BMW 2 Series Coupe
- Built years: 2021–
- Fuel type: Petrol
- Percent change: 8.6%
- Recent average price: £32,225
- Previous average price: £29,666
4. Audi A4
- Built years: 2019–
- Fuel type: Petrol/Hybrid Electric
- Percent change: 8.5%
- Recent average price: £17,492
- Previous average price: £16,116
5. Toyota Corolla Hybrid HEV
- Built years: 2023–
- Fuel type: Petrol/Hybrid Electric
- Percent change: 8.4%
- Recent average price: £20,232
- Previous average price: £18,660
6. Kia Pro-Ceed
- Built years: 2021–
- Fuel type: Petrol
- Percent change: 8.2%
- Recent average price: £17,067
- Previous average price: £15,769
7. Audi A6
- Built years: 2018–
- Fuel type: Petrol/Hybrid Electric
- Percent change: 8.0%
- Recent average price: £24,213
- Previous average price: £22,417
8. Range Rover Evoque PHEV
- Built years: 2020–
- Fuel type: Petrol/Hybrid Electric
- Percent change: 7.8%
- Recent average price: £28,701
- Previous average price: £26,625
9. BMW X3
- Built years: 2020–
- Fuel type: Diesel/Hybrid Electric
- Percent change: 7.3%
- Recent average price: £36,399
- Previous average price: £33,934
10. Audi A3 Sportback
- Built years: 2020–
- Fuel type: Petrol
- Percent change: 7.1%
- Recent average price: £17,757
- Previous average price: £16,576
February’s top fallers – 3yr age mark
1. Kia XCeed
- Built years: 2019–
- Fuel type: Petrol
- Percent change: -9.1%
- Recent average price: £13,729
- Previous average price: £15,107
2. Audi Q2
- Built years: 2020–2022
- Fuel type: Petrol
- Percent change: -8.3%
- Recent average price: £19,388
- Previous average price: £21,152
3. Audi A5 Sportback
- Built years: 2020–
- Fuel type: Petrol/Hybrid Electric
- Percent change: -8.1%
- Recent average price: £24,232
- Previous average price: £26,361
4. Nissan Ariya
- Built years: 2022–
- Fuel type: Electric
- Percent change: -7.6%
- Recent average price: £20,519
- Previous average price: £22,203
5. Hyundai Tucson
- Built years: 2020–
- Fuel type: Petrol/Hybrid Electric
- Percent change: -6.7%
- Recent average price: £20,366
- Previous average price: £21,818
6. Audi e-tron Sportback
- Built years: 2020–
- Fuel type: Electric
- Percent change: -6.0%
- Recent average price: £25,080
- Previous average price: £26,686
7. Ford Kuga
- Built years: 2020–
- Fuel type: Diesel
- Percent change: -5.9%
- Recent average price: £19,395
- Previous average price: £20,601
8. Dacia Sandero Stepway
- Built years: 2021–
- Fuel type: Petrol
- Percent change: -5.6%
- Recent average price: £10,961
- Previous average price: £11,610
9. Audi Q4 e-tron
- Built years: 2021–
- Fuel type: Electric
- Percent change: -5.5%
- Recent average price: £20,602
- Previous average price: £21,794
10. Audi Q2
- Built years: 2016–
- Fuel type: Petrol
- Percent change: -5.2%
- Recent average price: £15,819
- Previous average price: £16,693