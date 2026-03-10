Revealed: February’s highest used car price-risers, as market sees strong growth across board

February’s used car retail market saw a surprisingly strong performance across all fuel types latest data suggests, as the month posted a healthy rise ahead of the important plate-change month of March.

Data from the recently rebranded Cazana, shown exclusively to Car Dealer, shows that the month’s biggest rising used cars in terms of retail prices were a mixture of petrol, hybrids, diesels and even one EV.

At the three-year age, average prices of the Mazda 3 mild-hybrid were up 10%, or £1,544 – it was the highest riser of the month.

Interestingly, even the 10 largest fallers of the month were a mixture of all fuel types, too.

The full lists are below.

As reported by Car Dealer last week, average February used car retail prices saw a strong – but expected – rise of 1.7%, or £340.

The surprises of the month were average EV prices rising by 1.4%, and more niche body styles like estates, saloons and MPVs all posting strong increases.

Commenting on the Cazana data, automotive consultant Derren Martin said (in the video posted at the top of this story): ‘Across all of the age brackets dealers have been putting some prices up – not dramatically, but taking advantage of that extra demand. It’s been a good month for the dealers.’

February’s top risers – 3yr age mark

1. Mazda 3

Built years: 2019–

Fuel type: Petrol/Hybrid Electric

Percent change: 10.0%

Recent average price: £16,958

Previous average price: £15,414

2. Ford Galaxy

Built years: 2019–

Fuel type: Diesel

Percent change: 9.6%

Recent average price: £21,669

Previous average price: £19,764

3. BMW 2 Series Coupe

Built years: 2021–

Fuel type: Petrol

Percent change: 8.6%

Recent average price: £32,225

Previous average price: £29,666

4. Audi A4

Built years: 2019–

Fuel type: Petrol/Hybrid Electric

Percent change: 8.5%

Recent average price: £17,492

Previous average price: £16,116

5. Toyota Corolla Hybrid HEV

Built years: 2023–

Fuel type: Petrol/Hybrid Electric

Percent change: 8.4%

Recent average price: £20,232

Previous average price: £18,660

6. Kia Pro-Ceed

Built years: 2021–

Fuel type: Petrol

Percent change: 8.2%

Recent average price: £17,067

Previous average price: £15,769

7. Audi A6

Built years: 2018–

Fuel type: Petrol/Hybrid Electric

Percent change: 8.0%

Recent average price: £24,213

Previous average price: £22,417

8. Range Rover Evoque PHEV

Built years: 2020–

Fuel type: Petrol/Hybrid Electric

Percent change: 7.8%

Recent average price: £28,701

Previous average price: £26,625

9. BMW X3

Built years: 2020–

Fuel type: Diesel/Hybrid Electric

Percent change: 7.3%

Recent average price: £36,399

Previous average price: £33,934

10. Audi A3 Sportback

Built years: 2020–

Fuel type: Petrol

Percent change: 7.1%

Recent average price: £17,757

Previous average price: £16,576

February’s top fallers – 3yr age mark

1. Kia XCeed

Built years: 2019–

Fuel type: Petrol

Percent change: -9.1%

Recent average price: £13,729

Previous average price: £15,107

2. Audi Q2

Built years: 2020–2022

Fuel type: Petrol

Percent change: -8.3%

Recent average price: £19,388

Previous average price: £21,152

3. Audi A5 Sportback

Built years: 2020–

Fuel type: Petrol/Hybrid Electric

Percent change: -8.1%

Recent average price: £24,232

Previous average price: £26,361

4. Nissan Ariya

Built years: 2022–

Fuel type: Electric

Percent change: -7.6%

Recent average price: £20,519

Previous average price: £22,203

5. Hyundai Tucson

Built years: 2020–

Fuel type: Petrol/Hybrid Electric

Percent change: -6.7%

Recent average price: £20,366

Previous average price: £21,818

6. Audi e-tron Sportback

Built years: 2020–

Fuel type: Electric

Percent change: -6.0%

Recent average price: £25,080

Previous average price: £26,686

7. Ford Kuga

Built years: 2020–

Fuel type: Diesel

Percent change: -5.9%

Recent average price: £19,395

Previous average price: £20,601

8. Dacia Sandero Stepway

Built years: 2021–

Fuel type: Petrol

Percent change: -5.6%

Recent average price: £10,961

Previous average price: £11,610

9. Audi Q4 e-tron

Built years: 2021–

Fuel type: Electric

Percent change: -5.5%

Recent average price: £20,602

Previous average price: £21,794

10. Audi Q2