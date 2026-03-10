Keyloop confirms addition to leadership team with creation of new chief delivery officer role

Keyloop has added to its top team with the appointment of Jonathan Williamson to the newly-created role of chief delivery officer.

The position has been created to help dealers maximise value from their Keyloop solutions, while Williamson will also be responsible for overseeing successful customer implementations and facilitating product adoption.

The experienced industry figure took up his new position earlier in the month (Mar 2), having most recently served as VP of global professional services at The Access Group.

Commenting on the appointment Keyloop CEO, Tom Kilroy, said: ‘Jonathan’s experience in scaling customer-centric services teams globally aligns perfectly with our strategic priorities as we deliver the Fusion Automotive Retail Platform to our global customer base.

‘We look forward to welcoming Jonathan to the team.’

Williamson himself added: ‘The creation of this role reflects Keyloop’s focus on project delivery excellence and rapid customer outcomes – more crucial than ever for meeting the demand for the Fusion Platform.

‘The business is positioned to deliver exceptional customer value and continue its strong growth trajectory.

‘I’m looking forward to meeting our teams and customers, and helping make this vision a reality.’

