Is used car dealer Cargiant up for sale as redundancy process begins with staff?

One of the most profitable used car supermarkets in the UK – Cargiant – has begun consultations with staff over redundancies as rumours suggest it could be up for sale.

The West London-based business is reportedly putting up the for sale sign as owners look for either a full sale of the business or a sale of the highly valuable land it’s based on by the end of April.

Several well-placed sources have told Car Dealer that the used car supermarket bosses are allegedly looking for an exit.

Last year, the land the company is based on was valued at £98.8m in its annual accounts.

Cargiant sits on around 50 acres at Park Royal/Old Oak Common which is directly beside the planned HS2 interchange which will connect HS2, the Elizabeth Line, overland and other transport links.

Reports suggest Old Oak Common is likely to become a major transportation hub and regeneration zone and could also be used for housing.

Last year Cargiant chalked up a £121.2m pre-tax profit thanks to the revaluation of the land. That pushed up pre-tax profits for the used car dealer from a pre-tax loss in 2023 of £22.4m.

A spokesperson for Cargiant confirmed a consultation process had begun with employees, but would not comment on rumours the business was up for sale.

In a statement, Cargiant told Car Dealer: ‘Cargiant has begun a formal collective consultation process with employees in relation to proposals under consideration that may affect the future structure of the business.

‘No final decisions have been made, and we are committed to engaging in a full and meaningful consultation with colleagues and their representatives.

‘We recognise this will be an uncertain time for our employees, and our priority is to conduct the process responsibly while supporting everyone affected.

‘As the consultation is ongoing, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage. We will provide an update once the consultation process has concluded.’

Cargiant’s majority shareholder is Geoffrey Warren who was 70th on the Sunday Times Rich List last year with a net worth of more than £2.5bn.

One source said: ‘Cargiant are looking for a buyer, but if one isn’t found by the end of April they’re winding it down and selling it for development.’

Cargiant was the 22nd most profitable car dealership in the UK according to the most recent Car Dealer Top 100 which looks at EBITDA profit.

Picture: Google