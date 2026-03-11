Streaming tickets: Watch all of Car Dealer Live from home if you can’t make our big event

Streaming tickets are available for Car Dealer Live if you can’t make the big event but you still don’t want to miss out on the action.

Car Dealer Live – sponsored by Autotrader – is live streamed online allowing you to dip in and out of the great line-up of sessions at your leisure.

The streaming tickets – which cost £225 – allow you to watch live and also play back all sessions from the day in the future.

Car Dealer Live takes on Thursday, March 19, at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon.

Streaming tickets, as well as physical tickets for dealers and suppliers, are still available from the event website.

The agenda (below) is packed with interesting panels and guests to inspire attendees.

Car Dealer Live partners will be delivering exclusive content at the event including a look at the major challenges facing dealers in 2026, how Chinese brands will change the face of the industry and how the most forward thinking dealers are using AI to help them be more efficient.

Car Dealer Live partners include Autotrader, Google, Impel, Keyloop, Motorway and Cox Automotive who will all host panel sessions discussing their detailed research carried out for the event.

Three headline interviews will take place on the day with Nicola Dobson, Peugeot UK managing director, Sohib Ghfouri, founder of used car dealership Infinity Motors, and Ginny Buckley, TV presenter and founder of Electrifying.com.

Executives from Suzuki, Dacia and Xpeng will take part in our car manufacturer panel, while a Chinese challenger brand session will feature BYD, Geely, Omoda & Jaecoo and Chery.

The independent car dealer panel features IMDA chairman and used car dealer Umesh Samani, Steven Douglas, the founder of dealership Really Easy Car Credit, and George Manning, director of car supermarket Hilton Garage.

Franchised dealers taking part in another panel include Hedin CEO Richard Ennis and Luscombe Motors MD Sam Luscombe.

There will also be a Social Media Masterclass featuring dealers who have saved thousands selling cars on social platforms.

Tickets

Tickets to the event are available now and cost £165 for trading car dealers. Supplier tickets are £335.

Hotel room packages are also available with a room the night before the event. A social get together will be held the evening prior to the event for those attending to catch up with colleagues and network with like-minded professionals.

Pricing:

Dealer ticket: £165

Supplier ticket: £335

Streaming ticket: £225

Dealer + Hotel package: £325

Supplier + Hotel package: £495

(prices ex vat)

Book your tickets now by logging on to the CarDealerLive.co.uk website.