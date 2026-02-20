Car Dealer Live 26 manufacturer panel now complete with Subaru and Xpeng chief joining line-up

Lorraine Bishton, managing director of Subaru and Xpeng UK, is the latest manufacturer boss to sign up for Car Dealer Live 26, as momentum continues to build for the must-attend motor trade conference.

Bishton’s confirmation means the manufacturer panel at Car Dealer Live 26 is now complete. She will be alongside Suzuki GB boss David Kateley, and recently-appointed Dacia UK brand director Lina Ribeiro.

Delegates will hear from one of the industry’s most experienced executives, who now oversees two very different brands that sit under IM Group’s wing.

Under her leadership Xpeng made solid ground in the UK new car market last year, with the brand registering around 900 vehicles.

Just this week, Car Dealer learnt about Xpeng’s bold plans to grow its dealer network from new sales director Jonny Miller.

Bishton’s appearance on the panel will add a Chinese flavour to the discussions, and will dove-tail will another panel purely for Chinese carmaker – all part of a packed agenda for attendees.

Car Dealer Live 26 is sponsored by Autotrader, and takes place on March 19 at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon.

Tickets are available now for both dealers and suppliers on the official Car Dealer Live website.

Car Dealer Live 26 will be hosted by James Baggott, James Batchelor and Rebecca Chaplin, and this year’s event has been redesigned to give even more insight and learnings for attendees.

Along with the car manufacturer panel, there will be headline interviews with Peugeot MD Nicola Dobson and the boss of used car dealership Infinity Motors, Sohib Ghafouri.

New for 2026 will be a Chinese carmaker session, which will feature executives from BYD, Geely, Omoda & Jaecoo and Chery as we discuss their entrance to the UK market and their plans for the future.

There will be also be a franchised car dealer panel featuring Hedin CEO Richard Ennis and Luscombe Motors MD Sam Luscombe.

Meanwhile, the independent car dealer panel features IMDA chairman and used car dealer Umesh Samani, Steven Douglas the founder of dealership Really Easy Car Credit and George Manning, director of car supermarket Hilton Garage.

Car dealers will be able to hear exclusive white-paper sessions with sponsors Autotrader, as well as Google, Motorway, Impel, Keyloop and Cox Automotive.

There will also be a social media masterclass run by Danny Bond, founder of used car dealership DB Automotive and James McConville, boss of Solo Car Sales. Both talk about how they use social media to great effects.

Tickets to the event are available now and cost £165 for trading car dealers. Supplier tickets are £335.

Hotel room packages are also available with a room the night before the event. A social get together will be held the evening prior to the event for those attending to catch up with colleagues and network with like-minded professionals.

Pricing:

Dealer ticket: £165

Supplier ticket: £335

Streaming ticket: £225

Dealer + Hotel package: £325

Supplier + Hotel package: £495

(prices ex vat)

Stay tuned for further announcements in the coming weeks and to book your tickets log on to the website.