New Dacia UK brand director to take to Car Dealer Live 26 stage on March 19

Car Dealer Live 26 attendees will be among the first to hear from the new Dacia UK boss and her plans for the Romanian brand.

New Dacia UK brand director Lina Ribeiro, who only took the hot seat last month, is the first guest to be announced for the car manufacturer panel at Car Dealer Live 26.

Car Dealer Live – sponsored by Autotrader – takes place on March 19 at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon.

Tickets are available now for both dealers and suppliers on the official Car Dealer Live website.

Ribeiro has more than 20 years’ experience across the automotive industry, and most recently held the role of Renault Group UK head of sales operations.

She takes the reins of the Romanian brand as it continues to grow in the UK. The next 12 months will bring further growth, as the carmaker intends to launch a new electric city car, and a new ICE- and hybrid-powered C-segment model.

Ribeiro will be on stage to chat more about the Dacia brand in the UK, along with wider industry topics such as the new car market, the ZEV Mandate and more.

Car Dealer Live 26 will be hosted by James Baggott, James Batchelor and Rebecca Chaplin, and this year’s event has been redesigned to give even more insight and learnings for attendees.

Along with the car manufacturer panel, there will be headline interviews with Peugeot MD Nicola Dobson and the boss of used car dealership Infinity Motors, Sohib Ghafouri.

New for 2026 will be a Chinese carmaker session, which will feature executives from BYD, Geely, Omoda & Jaecoo and Chery as we discuss their entrance to the UK market and their plans for the future.

There will be also be a franchised car dealer panel featuring Hedin CEO Richard Ennis, Snows Group COO Alex Domone and Luscombe Motors MD Sam Luscombe.

Meanwhile, the independent car dealer panel features IMDA chairman and used car dealer Umesh Samani, Steven Douglas the founder of dealership Really Easy Car Credit and George Manning, director of car supermarket Hilton Garage.

Car dealers will be able to hear exclusive white-paper sessions with sponsors Autotrader, as well as Google, Motorway, Impel, Keyloop and Cox Automotive.

There will also be a social media masterclass run by Danny Bond, founder of used car dealership DB Automotive and James McConville, boss of Solo Car Sales. Both talk about how they use social media to great effects.

Tickets to the event are available now and cost £165 for trading car dealers. Supplier tickets are £335.

Hotel room packages are also available with a room the night before the event. A social get together will be held the evening prior to the event for those attending to catch up with colleagues and network with like-minded professionals.

Pricing:

Dealer ticket: £165

Supplier ticket: £335

Streaming ticket: £225

Dealer + Hotel package: £325

Supplier + Hotel package: £495

(prices ex vat)

Stay tuned for further announcements in the coming weeks and to book your tickets log on to the website.