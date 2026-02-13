XPeng looks to step up dealer growth as Chinese brand outlines plans for UK network

Chinese brand XPeng is in talks with potential new dealer partners as the Chinese brand looks to continue growing its network in the UK.

That is according to the outfit’s sales director, Jonny Miller, who has been outlining what 2026 will look like for the fledgling brand.

The firm currently has 17 retail partners and 24 aftersales sites in the UK and Miller says that a further ‘seven or eight’ could soon be added to the roster.

He said that the firm is aiming to have ‘national coverage’ across Britain by the end of the year, as it looks to develop a profitable model for retailers to benefit from.

Speaking to Car Dealer at the launch of the brand’s new G6 SUV, he said: ‘We do have a number [of retailers] that we’d like to get to by the end of the year, but I probably won’t be giving it to you!

‘It’s about growth with profitability. In a network that exists from an established brand – a brand that’s got historic product or has been here for a few years – they can make profit from multiple channels. It’s not just selling new cars, it’s also used cars, aftersales and all those sorts of pieces.

‘As a brand that launched 12 months ago, there is no used car proposition, so there is no profit coming into the retailer from that, aftersales is minimal.

‘From our side, we have 17 [retailers] today. We are talking to another seven or eight now that we think we can get live in the next three to six months and I think at that point, that will give us national coverage to an extent.

‘I’m not saying every customer or individual in the UK will be able to get to a new car franchise holder but in the major locations across the UK, we would be able to say that at least 70 to 80% of those people will have less than 45 minutes travel time to get to one of our dealers.

‘At that point, they start to become more profitable, we create more used cars, more aftersales and more parts opportunities to start adding in extra retailers in more of the periphery of the UK.

‘We will probably always for the next 18 months have more aftersales locations than sales locations but at a point in time they will all merge together and it will be a one-stop shop for customers.’

‘We are a technology company that makes a car’

Former Genesis UK boss, Miller, was only appointed in his role as sales director (passenger cars) for International Motors in December of last year.

As part of his new role, he is responsible for the sales operations of Xpeng UK as well as Subaru UK & Ireland.

At a time when so many new brands are coming to the UK, questions have been raised about what will make XPeng stand out but Miller is in no doubt where the company’s strengths lie.

He told Car Dealer that the firm’s cutting edge tech – which includes developing humanoid robots and even flying cars – is very much a USP.

He said: ‘We are a technology company that makes a car. We are not just a car company with great tech. That’s the message that we need to get out there.

‘Everyone has a good car and everyone can put the car on the road at a competitive price. Technology-wise, that is where we can stand out.

‘Yes we make a fantastic car, but there is so much more that we are also doing. Whether it is humanoid robots, physical AI or a flying car – all of that same technology then goes into the actual car that goes along the road.

‘Some cars might have a similar price point, range and they’ll all go from 0–60 very quickly if you want them to, how do we get someone to walk through the door and say ‘that’s the brand that I am intrigued about?’

‘It won’t be for everyone but there will be people who are probably more entrepreneurial or tech-focussed that will say they want to understand more.’