XPeng continues UK growth by opening flagship store run by Ron Brooks Group

Chinese brand XPeng has continued its rapid UK expansion with the opening of a new flagship store in the East Midlands.

The brand has partnered with dealer group Ron Brooks to open the state-of-the-art site in Derby, with dignitaries jetting in all the way from China to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The special opening event also included a gift exchange with bosses hailing the beginning of a ‘strong and enduring partnership’.

Directors at Ron Brooks say the new store combines cutting-edge technology, exceptional design and a premium customer experience.

They have also pledged that XPeng’s range of EVs will ‘set a new standard for innovation and sustainability in the UK automotive market’.

Expressing his excitement over the new venture, Tom Slack, chief commercial officer of Ron Brooks Group, said: ‘We are incredibly proud to officially open our flagship XPeng retailer today.

‘The level of innovation and forward-thinking that Xpeng brings to the EV market aligns perfectly with our values as a group.

‘I was particularly pleased to welcome senior executives from XPeng HQ who chose our store and us as a partner to visit for their first UK dealer visit.

‘We’ve invested heavily in creating a space that truly reflects the brand’s ambition and today’s event marks the start of a long and exciting partnership.

‘We are confident this collaboration will go from strength to strength.’

The grand opening welcomed executives from XPeng’s Chinese and European teams, as well as senior leaders from IM Group – the brand’s official UK distributor.

Among those in attendance were Elvis Cheng, managing director of XPeng Europe and Felix Hu, UK country manager for XPeng. They were joined by Jason Zong and Daisy Ren, who look after the brand’s dealer network.

Speaking after the event, William Brown, managing director, of XPeng UK and IM Group, said: ‘We are pleased to welcome Ron Brooks Group to the XPeng UK family as we continue our expansion of retailers in the UK.

‘Derby was a significant point for us, and it was essential to partner with an established and well-respected retailer. XPeng offers a premium EV experience, at a highly competitive price point, and provides its customers and drivers with vehicles that are formed in next-generation technology.

‘The XPeng G6 is on sale now and we have many more exciting models to come, which I know the Ron Brooks Group will be eager to showcase to the customers in Derby.’