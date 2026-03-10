Renault Group futuREady plan – 12 new Renaults by 2030, and raft of new Dacias and Alpines

Renault Group has announced a bold new plan that includes rolling out 12 new Renaults, and a raft of by Dacia and Alpines over the next few years.

The plan, called futuREady, follows the Renaulution plan of 2021, which aimed to place Renault back among Europe’s leading carmakers.

Among the new pledges are a raft of new products covering a variety of sectors; for Renault, this includes 12 new cars before 2030.

In smaller segments, the brand will rely on existing Clio, 4, 5 and Twingo models to continue their appeal, while in larger C- and D-segments it will introduce a ‘second wave’ of vehicles with ‘new generation’ electric and hybrid models.

Renault says that the hybrid powertrain will ‘remain a cornerstone of the European range’ and has confirmed plans to keep its hybrid vehicles on sale beyond 2030.

However, new electric models in the C- and D-segments will continue to be developed on a new platform.

Three platform configurations are planned, too, with a standard car having a range of up to 466 miles, a four-wheel-drive model with a slightly lower range, and a fuel range extender model that can deliver up to 870 miles through a combination of petrol and electric power.

Renault has also fully showcased its new Bridger for the first time, above, which arrives as a compact SUV which will bring a raised view of the road ahead and the option of petrol, hybrid or electric powertrains ‘depending on market’. It’ll launch initially in India by the end of 2027 before filtering through to other countries.

Renault is also developing the next generation of car interiors. Bringing a ‘human-centred approach’, these new designs will include a new panorama curved display, a compact steering wheel and specially designed airbags which are built into the seat to help free up passenger space.

Aside from Renault’s 12 new models, Dacia will continue ‘its offensive on the C-segment’. The publication of the plan coincided with the reveal of Dacia’s new Striker – a crossover which aims to blend elements of estate, hatchback and SUV bodystyles into a raked-back model, pictured below. Media reports also suggested Dacia will be building an EV based on the Twingo, and is readying a replacement for the Sandero supermini.

Alpine, meanwhile, will reveal a brand new A110 later this year. It’ll be a pure-electric model, although in interviews with media boss Philippe Krief confirmed the A110’s new platform has been designed to accommodate an internal combustion engine. The A110 coupe will be joined a convertible and a 2+2 as Renault Group aims to rival the likes of Porsche with a full range o sporting models.

Speaking about the futuREady plan, François Provost, CEO of Renault Group, said: ‘Becoming Europe’s benchmark carmaker means setting the ambition to design and produce in Europe products that are best‑in‑class in terms of desirability, technology and competitiveness.

‘In an increasingly competitive environment, this means combining performance and innovation with resilience and robust strength. This is what futuREady is all about.

‘At Renault Group, we know where we come from. Today, we know where we want to go, how and who with. And all of this in pursuit of one goal: to better serve our customers, ultimately delivering clean, affordable mobility tailored to their needs, based on the strength of our brands and vehicles.’