Used car sales generated more than 18,500 customer complaints in 2025 – Motor Ombudsman

Customer complaints around used car transactions rose last year, according to new data from The Motor Ombudsman.

The body has today (Feb 17) published its annual Insight Report, which found that complaints logged by consumers in relation to a used car sales increased to 18,570 in 2025.

The figure is up 14% on the same time last year, when the ombudsman recorded 16,317, although complaints still only accounted for 0.2% of all used car sales in the UK – roughly one in 420, compared to one in 468 in 2024.

The study found that almost half of the complaints (40%) were around dissatisfaction with the level of customer service received from retailers, either at the point of purchase, or during ownership.

Major concerns included vehicles being sold with undeclared modifications and histories, and frustration from consumers not receiving responses to their queries when contacting businesses.

Other common complaints included delays to the supply of parts for repairs preventing drivers from getting their cars back on the road, vehicles being damaged during work, and warranty coverage differing when making a claim to cover the cost of repairs.

From a mechanical point of view, 35% of the total complaints submitted last year were connected to faults and failures of the engine and powertrain-related components.

Elsewhere, 5% of complaints were related to cars’ exteriors, 4% to fuel and emissions systems, 4% to electrical infrastructure and 3% to tyres and brakes.

Reacting to the findings, Bill Fennell, chief ombudsman and managing director of The Motor Ombudsman, said: ‘Given the high volume of used cars that changed hands last year, it is not unexpected for this to be reflected as a corresponding uplift in the number of complaints brought to us in relation to a consumer’s experience when it came to the purchase and ownership experience of a second-hand model.

‘For a product which often carries a significant level of spend for households, a high level of customer service remains paramount.

‘However, what our data shows is that this is an area which many retailers fell down on before or after the consumer was handed the keys, meaning customer expectations were not met and dissatisfaction followed.’

He added: ‘Accreditation to the Vehicle Sales Code is essential in such a competitive sector, as it offers both businesses and consumers an important safety net in the event that something should go wrong, as The Motor Ombudsman can step in to help resolve any complaints in a fair and impartial setting, thereby giving the best chance of preserving a positive relationship between the two parties.’