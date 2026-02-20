We drive the new XPeng G6 as UK boss prepares to appear on Car Dealer Live stage

These days, it can feel like a new Chinese car arrives every other day, and here at Car Dealer we have been doing our very best to drive as many of them as possible.

Among the brands looking to cut through is XPeng – whose boss Lorraine Bishton – is preparing to join us on stage at Car Dealer Live 2026.

Bishton, who serves as managing director of Subaru and Xpeng UK, will be sitting on the manufacturer panel at the must-attend motor trade conference and ahead of her appearance, we have been driving her brand’s latest offering.

When XPeng first arrived in the UK around this time last year, it brought with it its existing G6 electric SUV. Billed as a rival to the Tesla Model Y, the model was something of a mixed bag but 12 months on, the brand has given the model a spruce up with more of a focus on what European drivers want.

The brand claims it has made 20,000 changes from the old car to this updated version but is that enough to turn it into a genuine challenger in a very competitive segment? We’ve been testing it to find out.

What’s new?

As we’ve already touched on, XPeng really has gone to town on the changes in a bid to appeal to buyers across Europe. The brand says that underneath, the car has been ‘comprehensively re-engineered’, with individual refinements made across suspension tuning, steering calibration, braking response, power delivery, noise, vibration and harshness.

While exterior changes are more subtle, the interior experience has been transformed, with cabin upgrades, new materials and finishes, and improved comfort features all contributing to a much more premium feel than before.

What’s under the bonnet?

The G6 is available in Standard, Long Range and Performance configurations, offering ranges of 292, 326 and 316 miles, respectively. We were able to get behind the wheel of both the Long Range and Performance cars, both of which felt well-powered and held their charge impressively.

On the subject of charge, XPeng claims that a 10-80% charge will take as little as 12 minutes using a 450kW charger. While this is genuinely market-leading, it is worth noting that there are no public 450kW chargers widely available in the UK, with the most powerful chargers currently operating at a maximum of around 360kW.

Output-wise, the most powerful Performance G6 produces a combined 480bhp and 660Nm of torque, equating to a 0-60mph time of just 4.33 seconds.

What’s it like to drive?

This was where the old G6, with its super-light steering and lack of communication from the front wheels, started to struggle. As a result, XPeng has gone back to the drawing board in a bid to improve the drivability of this updated model.

As a result, the car feels much more planted than what came before, and while the steering is still very much on the light side, the handling does feel more responsive than its predecessor. The Performance Model in particular accelerates as well as any big electric SUV, aided by the extra grip it gets as the only all-wheel-drive option in the lineup.

Overall, the ride quality is set up for comfort and handles bumps and imperfections well, even on large 20inch alloy wheels. Elsewhere, the raised driving position gives good visibility out onto the road.

How does it look?

The upgraded G6 takes its style cues from the old car, with only a few moderate upgrades, including colour-coded bumpers to replace the old black offering. The design is pretty minimalist and understated and in all honesty, on looks alone, you would struggle to differentiate it from most other cars of this kind coming over from China.

Having said that, the slim headlights are a nice touch and the sleek bodystyle does help to give the car a certain sophistication.

What’s it like inside?

XPeng bills itself as a ‘tech company that makes cars’ rather than being a traditional carmaker with good technology, and when you step inside the cabin, it is clear that this is a brand that favours the electronic approach. The majority of features are controlled through a very responsive 15.6inch touchscreen, which is paired with a high-quality 10.25inch digital dash. Other modern features include a digital screen in place of a rear-view mirror, which does take a little adjusting too when glancing at what’s going on behind you. The car also has one of the best voice-controlled systems on the market today, activated by simply saying ‘Hey XPeng’.

The cabin itself is also a step up from the old car, with high-quality materials used throughout, including Nappa leather seats. Storage is good, too, with plenty of cubbies dotted here, there and everywhere, as well as a well-sized 571-litre boot.

What’s the spec like?

Despite all the changes, XPeng has not raised the price of the G6 from when it first arrived in Britain last year. That means that the basic car gets underway at £39,990, rising to £44,990 for the Long Range car and £49,990 for the Performance model.

All cars get heated and ventilated front seats, while Long Range and Performance models add massage functions too. Ambient lighting, a heating steering wheel and dual-zone climate control all come as standard, as do Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for smartphone connectivity. The car also gets the brand’s clever XPeng pilot system which will even allow the car to park itself via an app.

Verdict

The new G6 is a massive step forward for a brand which has struggled to cut through compared to Chinese rivals like BYD, Jaecoo and Omoda. The interior is great, the tech is cutting-edge and the drive is comfortable. While it may not be the most exciting car in the world, it does deliver exactly what it sets out to do and will fulfil the needs of most families on a day-to-day basis.

If you are on the lookout for a practical, functional electric car that offers a good level of tech at a reasonable price, then the G6 could be worth considering.

Facts at a glance

Model as Tested: XPeng G6 AWD Performance

XPeng G6 AWD Performance Price: £49,990

£49,990 Engine: Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Power: 480bhp

480bhp Torque: 660Nm

660Nm Max speed: 125mph

125mph 0-60mph : 4.13 seconds

: 4.13 seconds MPG: N/A

N/A Emissions: 0g/km

0g/km Range: 316 miles

316 miles Maximum charge speed: 451kW

Stay tuned for further announcements around Car Dealer Live 2026 in the coming weeks and to book your tickets log on the website.