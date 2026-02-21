Transparency ranked as the top priority for car buyers – Motors & Cazoo research

Transparency tops the list of essentials customers most want from car dealers, according to new research.

The latest Motors & Cazoo Consumer Insight Panel asked 2,001 people about their car buying experiences. It quizzed them on their preferences from initial contact and visiting showrooms, to purchasing and handover.

Transparency across all interactions emerged as a recurring theme.

When asked which single factor would help during their first contact with dealers, nearly a quarter (23%) cited full answers to their questions without being pressured to buy.

Other expectations included dealers being honest and transparent about a car’s availability and price (17%) and providing clear information upfront about specification and vehicle history (15%).

When visiting dealerships, 31% of customers want staff to be honest about any issues or imperfections, followed by 20% desiring test drives without feeling pressured by salespeople, while 15% most like being given sufficient time and space to properly assess cars.

During the buying process itself nearly one in four buyers (23%) want dealers to be transparent about prices, fees and add-ons, followed by clear and honest answers to questions (17%) and paperwork presented in simple and easy to understand formats (15%).

And when it comes to taking delivery of a car, 24% of buyers mostly want vehicles to be fully prepared and ready on time, followed by clear explanations of key features (22%) and to experience a well organised handover (19%).

Commenting on the findings, Lucy Tugby, marketing director of Motors & Cazoo, said: ‘Our Consumer Insight Panel research shows transparency is key to building engagement and trust throughout the buying process – it’s what customers say they most want.

‘Buyers typically spend 48 days searching for the right car, so sales teams play a crucial role in this process by either adding delight or destroying confidence.

‘Pushy sales techniques can quickly put off buyers. Instead, salespeople should build trust by being product experts and provide reassurance through the process. These will combine to build frictionless interactions that deliver customer satisfaction and help build long term relationships.

‘It is vital that sales staff are well trained and supported to deliver great in-store experiences.’