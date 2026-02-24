Mazda celebrates dealers’ ‘focus, resilience and passion’ at annual All Stars awards

Mazda has been honouring the very best of its UK dealer network at its annual All Stars awards.

The ceremony, now in its seventh year, celebrates the work of the brand’s retailers over the past 12 months, in a number of different categories.

Gongs were dished out to a number of ‘star performers’ as well as to firms that placed within the top 25 in the 2025 Mazda Sales and Aftersales leagues

With high performing scoring in metrics across the board, Edwards Mazda Kempsey achieved first place in the sales league rankings, while Romford Mazda secured the top spot as number one Aftersales Dealer for the third time.

Oakmere Mazda Northwich, winners of the overall 2025 Mazda Dealer League, took home the prize for ‘Enquiry Management’, while Newport Mazda once again claimed the award for Mazda Approved Used Car, for the third consecutive year.

Commenting on the results, Laura Brailey, sales director at Mazda UK, said: ‘The Mazda All Stars awards evening is a fantastic opportunity for Mazda UK to celebrate exceptional performances of the top performing dealers across sales, service, fleet and used cars, as well as certain hand selected star performers from each territory.

‘We recognise that delivering a strong performance across a variety of areas consistently throughout a 12-month period takes focus, resilience and passion.

‘Mazda UK is grateful to be able to host this very special awards evening so that we can thank everyone involved in contributing to the success of our brand.’

The full list of winners can be found here:

Enquiry Management – Oakmere Mazda Northwich

– Oakmere Mazda Northwich Parts Performance – TW White & Sons Mazda Great Bookham

– TW White & Sons Mazda Great Bookham Customer For Life – Coventry Mazda

– Coventry Mazda Service Loyalty – Rockingham Corby

– Rockingham Corby Motability Dealer – Struans Motors

– Struans Motors Sales Vs Objective – Eden Mazda Taunton

– Eden Mazda Taunton Fleet Specialist Dealer – RRG Mazda Stockport

– RRG Mazda Stockport Mazda Local Business Dealer – Eden Mazda Basingstoke

– Eden Mazda Basingstoke Mazda Approved Used Car – Newport Mazda

– Newport Mazda Customer Satisfaction Service – Bourne Road Crayford

– Bourne Road Crayford Customer Satisfaction Sales – Magna Mazda Dorchester

– Magna Mazda Dorchester No.1 Aftersales Dealer – Romford Mazda

– Romford Mazda No.1 Sales Dealer – Edwards Mazda Kempsey

Special Recognition Awards: