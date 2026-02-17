Family-run Quay Auto Centre ‘excited for next chapter’ after taking on Devon KGM franchise

Family-run car dealer Quay Auto Centre has become the latest retailer to sign up with KGM as the South Korean brand continues to grow its UK network.

The firm, based in Kingsbridge, Devon has been in the same family since 1932 and enjoys a strong reputation for dependable service, expert repairs, and customer care

The business currently specialises in new and used Suzuki models but has now added KGM, formerly SsangYong, to its list of manufacturer partners.

Explaining the decision, Michael Trembath, dealer principal at Quay Auto Centre, said: ‘We are proud to represent KGM and to bring such a dynamic, capable range of vehicles to our customers in South Devon.

‘Our long-standing history in the town is built on quality service and local trust. Values we see reflected in the KGM brand.

‘We are excited for this next chapter in our journey and for all customers, new and old, to come and see the KGM range for themselves.’

The appointment of Quay Auto Centre comes as KGM UK continues to expand its nationwide presence and product line-up.

The brand says the new appointment will strengthen its presence in the south west.

Kevin Griffin, managing director at KGM Motors UK, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Quay Auto Centre to the KGM family.

‘Their long-standing service to the community and proven track record makes them a valuable addition to our network.

‘Their appointment strengthens our coverage in the South West and ensures more customers can experience the quality, value and practicality KGM vehicles offer.’