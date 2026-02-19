Dealerway’s top tips for selling part exchange vehicles when they have an issue

Not every part exchange is clean and straightforward. Many arrive with issues attached – warning lights, mechanical faults, cosmetic damage, missing service history, or incomplete paperwork – but what can you do with them?

Dealers who consistently achieve strong results on problem cars tend to follow one principle above all others and that’s transparency.

When buyers know exactly what they are dealing with, they price risk accurately and bid with confidence. When information is missing, they assume the worst and discount heavily.

Here are our top tips on how to get the most for your part exchanges even when they have a problem.

1. Put yourself in the buyer’s seat

A simple way to sense-check any listing is to ask yourself one question. What would I want to know if I were buying this car?

Trade buyers are not afraid of issues. Many actively look for them. What they dislike is uncertainty. If something feels hidden or glossed over, trust fades quickly and so does the price.

Being open about a problem does not weaken a listing.

2. Be clear on mechanical issues and warning lights

If a car has a mechanical fault, warning light, or requires known prep, list it clearly and early in the description.

Vague phrases such as ‘drives well for its age’ or ‘sold as seen’ rarely help. Buyers mentally discount far more than the issue is actually worth. A clear explanation allows them to price the car accurately.

If warning lights are present, say so. If work is required, be specific. Does it need brakes, tyres, suspension work, or attention to a known model issue? Listing prep requirements thoroughly avoids post-sale disputes and protects achieved price.

3. Describe bodywork issues accurately and support them with photos

Cosmetic damage is one of the most common causes of trade disputes. The issue is rarely the damage itself, but instead it is the gap between expectation and reality.

Describe bodywork issues as accurately as possible. Stone chips, dents, scratches, kerbed wheels, lacquer peel, or corrosion should all be noted clearly. Avoid language that downplays condition or could be interpreted differently by another dealer.

Photos matter too. Clear close-ups of damage save time, build trust, and reduce renegotiation. A buyer who has already seen the worst is far less likely to chip later.

4. Be upfront about history, keys, and paperwork

Missing service history, incomplete records, or a lack of invoices are not deal breakers for many buyers, but trying to hide them often is.

If a car has partial or no service history, say so. If it has one key rather than two, list it clearly. If the V5 is missing or delayed, make that clear upfront.

Buyers will factor these points into their bids.

5. Structure your listing to remove doubt

Problem cars sell best when information is structured clearly rather than buried in a block of text.

Separating descriptions into clear sections works well, for example:

Known mechanical issues or warning lights

Required prep or advisories

Bodywork and cosmetic condition

History, keys, and paperwork status

This allows buyers to assess quickly whether the car fits their buying profile. The right buyers will engage, and the wrong ones will move on without wasting time.

6. Honesty creates the right competition

One of the biggest myths in trade disposal is that disclosing issues scares buyers away. In reality, it filters them.

Clear, detailed listings attract buyers who understand the risk and are equipped to handle it. These buyers are more decisive and more likely to bid competitively because they know exactly what they are buying.

Vague listings attract cautious bids and last-minute renegotiation. Honest listings attract confident competition.

7. Make problem cars easy to buy

Our top tips are simple: If you would want to know about it as a buyer, include it. If it could affect price, time, or effort, disclose it. If it is visible, photograph it.

Dealers who do this consistently build a strong reputation. Buyers remember who tells the truth, and those sellers often find that even their more difficult cars sell faster and at the right money.

Dealerway is a trade-only marketplace built by dealers for dealers. By encouraging accurate descriptions, clear photos, and full disclosure, it helps sellers achieve fair market value on part exchanges, even when they come with issues attached.

To find out more about how Dealerway can help you sell more part exchanges, log on to Dealerway.co.uk.