Mitsubishi in ‘advanced negotiations’ with retailers as brand targets 60 dealer partners

Mitsubishi is in ‘advanced negotiations’ with potential dealer partners as the Japanese brand prepares to return to the UK.

The outfit is hoping to have its first retailers appointed within the next few months, almost six years after the manufacturer pulled out of Britain.

With a return now fast approaching, the brand is hoping to sign up around 60 dealer partners to sell its product line-up, which kicks off with new versions of the Outlander PHEV and L200 pick-up

Bosses are targeting a ‘phased expansion’ which will see dealers join the brand’s existing 105 aftersales sites.

It is hoped that further announcements regarding the dealer network will be able to be made by the summer and bosses are feeling positive as the brand continues to move towards its comeback.

Sharon Townsend, head of Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted by the overwhelmingly positive response from the dealer community to the new Mitsubishi model range.

‘The enthusiasm and commitment we’ve seen from our current partners have been exceptional.

‘In addition, strong customer demand for the latest Mitsubishi vehicles is clearly evident, and this gives us tremendous confidence as we build our presence in the UK market.’

In July 2020, Mitsubishi announced it would no longer be bringing cars to Europe as it struggled to meet UK emissions rules.

This came as a shock to then distributor in the UK Colt Car Company and its dealers. More than a year later, IM Group took on the aftersales business.