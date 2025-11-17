Mitsubishi Motors to introduce new vehicles in the UK next year

Mitsubishi’s distributor in the UK, International Motors Ltd, has announced it will be bringing new models to the UK from summer 2026.

Although we don’t know what models these will be yet, IM did reveal that they will come from Mitsubishi’s global line-up and feature its ‘latest advancements in innovation and four-wheel drive technologies’ hinting at SUVs.

Mitsubishi Motors pulled out of the UK market in 2020 and closed all of their dealerships, with those remaining only offering authorised service and repair.

Sharon Townsend, head of Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, said: ‘We’re delighted to be introducing exciting new Mitsubishi vehicles to our loyal UK customers.

‘Over the past few years, we’ve continued to see enthusiasm for the brand, which has strongly influenced this decision.

‘By building on our trusted aftersales network and dedicated retailer partners, we are committed to providing an exceptional ownership experience.’

Frank Krol, president & CEO of Mitsubishi Motors Europe, said: ‘Our upcoming models represent the very best of Mitsubishi Motors’ core technologies in performance, four-wheel drive, and much more.

‘We look forward to a successful introduction in the UK – a market where our brand continues to have a deep emotional connection with loyal customers.’

In July 2020, Mitsubishi announced it would no longer be bringing cars to Europe as it struggled to meet UK emissions rules. This came as a shock to then distributor in the UK Colt Car Company and its dealers. More than a year later, IM Group took on the aftersales business.