Mazda names top-performing retailers in annual National Dealer League awards

Mazda UK has revealed the winners of its National Dealer League awards that recognise best performing retailers of 2025.

The annual honours acknowledge outstanding performances across Mazda’s 114-strong network with dealers assessed and ranked across 14 KPIs including sales achieved against targets for vehicles, aftersales and local business, as well as customer satisfaction and retention levels.

Taking the overall winner’s gong was Oakmere Mazda, the family-owned business which has represented the brand for 20 years in Northwich, Cheshire.

Oakmere Mazda scored strongly across all criteria propelling it from 79th last year to take the top position.

Rounding off the top five were Edwards Mazda in Kempsey, Magna Mazda in Dorchester, Magna Mazda in Southampton and Parks Mazda in Ayr.

Commenting on achieving the top position, Matthew Griffiths, general sales manager of Oakmere Mazda Northwich, said: ‘We are thrilled to have won such an accolade from Mazda which recognises what has been a remarkable team effort.

‘At the beginning of 2025 we set ourselves the target of finishing the year in the top 20. We reviewed all our sales processes and focused on doing the basics well, mentoring team members who had not previously worked in car retailing and working closely with our Mazda Business Manager and Finance Performance Manager.

‘After just a few months we were ranked in the top 10 performing Mazda dealers and then challenged ourselves to go all the way to the top. We introduced new processes that helped us to continue improving and through total commitment and teamwork we achieved what would otherwise have seemed impossible.’

Commenting on this year’s results, Mazda Motors UK sales director, Laura Brailey, said: ‘Against the backdrop of a turbulent 12 months for the car retailing sector, it is great to see such strong achievements across our network as highlighted by our National Dealer League.

‘Oakmere Mazda’s remarkable turnaround, driven by inspirational leadership, cross-departmental teamwork and sheer determination made them a well-deserved winner.

‘These rankings have always been designed to help our network measure their performance and to give Mazda a chance to recognise outstanding accomplishments. Ultimately, ensuring this excellence means a better experience for our customers – no matter where, when, or how they interact with our brand, they receive the brilliant experience they’ve come to expect.’

The full league is listed below.

The awards come as Eden Motor Group has acquired the Mazda franchise in Newbury from MotorLux, increasing its representation with the brand to four sites.

Eden’s Mazda dealership in Taunton, Somerset, finished ion 14th place in the league.

Commenting on Eden Mazda’s acquisition, Mazda Motors UK managing director Jeremy Thomson, said: ;We’re delighted to expand our long-standing partnership with Eden Motor Group. This acquisition will generate incremental sales and aftersales in its Thames Valley heartland.

‘Eden’s strategic commitment to grow with Mazda follows a positive 2025 for the brand with sales up 1.5% to 31,443 units, outperforming many of our competitors.’

2025 Mazda National Dealer League

1. Oakmere Mazda, Northwich

2. Edwards Mazda, Kempsey

3. Magna Mazda, Dorchester

4. Magna Mazda, Southampton

5. Park’s Mazda, Ayr

6. Stoneacre Mazda, Gateshead

7. Pentraeth Mazda, Menai Bridge

8. Nunns Mazda, Grimsby

9. TW White & Sons Mazda, Great Bookham

10. Hendy Mazda, Eastleigh

11. Magna Mazda, Salisbury

12. Beechwood Mazda, Derby

13. Magna Mazda, Poole

14. Eden Mazda, Taunton

15. Stoneacre Mazda, Newcastle

16. TW White & Sons Mazda, Orpington

17. RRG Mazda, Stockport

18. Windsors Mazda, Wirral

19. Pat Kirk Mazda, Omagh

20. Mitchell Mazda, Chester

21. David Hayton Mazda, Southport

22. Struans Mazda, Perth

23. Clevedon Mazda

24. Leamington Mazda

25. Stourbridge Mazda

26. Magna Mazda, Christchurch

27. Oldham Mazda

28. Rockingham Mazda, Corby

29. Vertu Mazda, Redditch

30. Coventry Mazda