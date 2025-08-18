‘We are supporting dealers through every challenge and opportunity’ – NextGear Capital

The wholesale funding industry is undergoing a transformation. While some lenders are stepping back, this new reality gives us an opportunity to reflect and focus on what really matters; reliability and resilience.

In this evolving environment, NextGear Capital stands firm, steadfast in our role as the UK’s most established and committed stock funding provider.

Turning challenge into opportunity

The past few years have been tough on the automotive industry, that’s a fact. Yet through these challenges, one thing is clear, the need for dependable funding partners has never been greater.

As some providers exit the market, dealers face the task of finding new solutions. For those who rely on stock funding to manage their daily cash flow, this has been very disruptive. However, this is a chance to choose partners who are truly invested in your success.

In a market where flexibility and choice are essential, NextGear Capital continues to deliver. We understand the pressures dealers face and are committed to providing the support, stability, and funding they need to thrive, today and into the future.

Stock funding that’s engineered for automotive

Unlike some lenders in the automotive sector, stock funding is NextGear Capital’s core business. Not simply a sideline.

‘Competition is good for the market, it keeps us performing at our best,’ says Vicky Gardner, sales and customer service director at NextGear Capital UK & Ireland. ‘But this industry needs businesses that are committed. Dealers need providers who are fully invested in automotive, not just testing the waters.’

We have weathered the highs and lows of this market alongside our customers. From booming sales periods to economic downturns, for 11 years we have remained a dependable partner, offering tailored support and flexible funding solutions.

Proven performance and trusted partnerships

With over £6.5bn of vehicles funded, we’re the UK’s most established provider, with extensive experience in the industry. We know what matters and what doesn’t, which is why we have made the following commitments to our customers: to review applications within 48 hours; to enable our customers to fund the purchase price, buyer and delivery expenses all from one single transaction for up to 150 days; and to offer unmatched integrations with auction partners and digital wholesale platforms.

This isn’t just about numbers, it’s about relationships. Every dealership is supported by a dedicated Account Manager, ensuring personalised support to make the most of your stocking plan.

Here to stay

In a market where exits have become the norm, NextGear Capital’s message is clear: we’re here to stay. Our commitment to the automotive sector is unwavering, and our focus remains firmly on supporting dealers through every challenge and opportunity.

Whether you’re navigating the fallout of a provider exit or simply seeking a more dependable funding partner, NextGear Capital is ready to help.

Find out how we can support your dealership today – click here