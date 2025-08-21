Romans International posts improved profits as family-run supercar dealer enjoys ‘remarkable’ year

Bosses at Romans International have hailed the firm’s ‘remarkable’ performance after the supercar dealer posted improved profits for 2024.

Accounts recently filed via Companies House show that the high-end retailer made a pre-tax profit of £1.48m in the 12 months ending December 31, 2024.

The result marks a 5.5% increase on the previous year’s result, when the supercar specialists pocketed £1.4m after tax.

The improvement came despite a tip in revenues, with turnover falling from £102.66m to £100.17m in the latest accounting period. UK sales accounted for £89.47m of that figure – down from £93.6m in 2023.

That blow was cushioned by a rise in overseas sales, which brought in £10.69m, compared to £9.05m last time out.

Meanwhile, gross profit – cited as a key performance indicator – went down by 2.36% from £5.34m to £5.21m.

The average monthly number of employees dropped by three to 24 – with the reductions all coming in the administration department, contributing to reduced staffing costs of £1.58m, down from £1.62m.

No ordinary dividends were paid, and payment of a further dividend wasn’t recommended.

Writing in the accounts, boss Paul Jaconelli said: ‘The group’s mission is to be the best supercar dealer providing its customers exceptional examples of performance cars such as low mileage and limited editions.

‘The gross profit for the year is £5.2m (2023 – £5.3m) the directors consider the overall results are satisfactory.

‘The principal risks and uncertainties facing the business are the availability of finance to customers and the availability of quality stock with good margins across them.

‘At the end of the year the group was well placed to take advantage of improving market conditions.

‘The key performance indicator is the gross profit generated by the groups of £5.2m (2023 – £5.3m) and the directors consider the overall results are remarkable.’

Romans International was established in 1994, with Jaconelli initially beginning trading from home.

The first showroom was opened three years later in Epsom, but after outgrowing it, Romans moved to its Banstead site in 2003, which was a former Mazda dealership.

Chairman Jaconelli won the Lifetime Achievement Award at last year’s Car Dealer Used Car Awards and now works alongside his son, Tom, who works as one of the company’s directors.

Tom was on hand to show us round the dealer’s facilities back in 2022, when we visited the showroom in the very first of our Selling Supercars – you can watch the episode at the top of this story.

