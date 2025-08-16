Family-run used car dealer to close down as bosses call it a day after 54 years in the motor trade

An historic family-run used car dealer is to close down after the long-standing owners took the decision to retire.

Denbury Diesels has been a staple of the community in Newton Abbot for the past 54 years but the shutters will be coming down for good at the end of the month.

Owners Mike and Tracey Perryman have taken the decision to step away from the industry after several happy decades and are now in the process of selling off their final stock.

In an announcement on social media, the dealership paid tribute to its ‘lovely’ customer base but said the time was right to call it a day.

The business is now offering a free two-year warranty with all vehicles sold as part of its ‘everything must go’ sale.

Writing on Facebook, the business said: ‘It’s been an amazing 54 years of trading as Denbury Diesels and looking after all our lovely customers past and present.

‘The time has now come to retire .

‘We have our retirement sale on and everything must go by the end of August . We will be giving a 2 year free warranty with all vehicles sold.’

The site is one of the best known and most loved car dealerships in the area, boasting a 12-bay workshop facility including a paint and body shop.

As well as sales, the business offers servicing, repairs, MOTs and diagnostics on all makes of cars, light commercial vehicles, motor homes and minibuses.

Customers have reacted to the closure with sadness, with buyers quick to wish the Perrymans all the very best in their retirement.

Sarah Dodd wrote: ‘Happy retirement Perrymans, thank you for looking after me and and the Dodd boys so well and keeping us on the road.’

Meanwhile, fellow customer, Nick Hyde, added: ‘To Mike and Tracey, I hope that you both have a very happy and well deserved retirement.’