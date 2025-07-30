Tickets selling fast for second Car Dealer Podcast Live recording in September

Tickets are selling fast for this year’s Car Dealer Podcast Live summer party event.

The exclusive Motorway-sponsored show, which returns after a successful first outing last year, will once again be held Milton Hill House in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, on September 24.

Two special guests have already been confirmed – Vicky Hart from Waylands and Polestar UK MD Matt Galvin, with more to be announced soon.

The pair will join Car Dealer’s James Baggott, Jon Reay, Becca Chaplin and James Batchelor, in a special live recording of the popular Car Dealer Podcast.

The Podcast Live show will give the Car Dealer team an opportunity to discuss with panellists what has really been affecting their respective businesses in 2025, with a chance for our audience to also put their questions forward.

Ticket-holders will form the live audience and can take part in the recording itself. Afterwards, a barbecue and drinks will be served, allowing guests to celebrate the end of the summer with industry colleagues.

A limited number of tickets are now on sales for this exclusive event and can be purchased below on this page.

Podcast listeners can also use a special loyalty discount code as mentioned on recent episodes of the weekly recording.

Tickets are now on sale above and can be purchased with a hotel room package bundle.

Each ticket includes tea and coffee on arrival, entry to the live recording, and the barbecue dinner all hosted at the same venue.