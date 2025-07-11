Polestar boss Matt Galvin joins line-up for Car Dealer Podcast Live show in September

Polestar UK & Ireland managing director Matt Galvin is the latest guest to join the line up for this year’s Car Dealer Podcast Live summer party event.

Following the success of 2024’s show, the live recording will be returning to Oxfordshire on September 24 where guests will get to mingle with others in the industry, watch and take part in the live recording of a bumper episode, and then enjoy an end of summer barbecue and drinks.

A limited number of tickets are now on sales for this exclusive event and can be purchased below on this page. Podcast listeners can also use a special loyalty discount code as mentioned on recent episodes of the weekly recording.

The Podcast Live show will give the Car Dealer team an opportunity to discuss with panellists what has really been affecting their respective businesses in 2025, with a chance for our audience to also put their questions forward.

Galvin has been vocal in the past on the ZEV mandate, lacking government grants for EVs in the UK, and how both are negatively impacting dealers and consumers.

He called the situation ‘frustrating’ and said it only ‘kicks the can down the road’, when previously speaking to Car Dealer on the subject.

As well as his experience in new car and innovative electric brands, Galvin has worked with several UK car manufacturers and in the used car sector for large franchised car dealers.

He joined Polestar in 2024, working in Global Sales before taking on the top job in the UK, but has previously worked directly with UK dealers on both new and used car fronts.

Before taking on the role at Polestar, he worked at electric car brand Nio as UK MD, but previous to that also held positions at Volvo Cars, Mercedes-Benz, Renault and Jardine Motor Group.

The Polestar MD will join Vicky Hart from Waylands, as well as the Car Dealer Podcast team James Baggott, Jon Reay and James Batchelor on stage at the Podcast Live event.

With plenty happening in the automotive industry in 2025, there will be lots to discuss and guests benefit from not only topics discussed in the live recording but the chance to continue the conversation with both car dealers, suppliers and industry figures into the evening.

Tickets are now on sale above and can be purchased with a hotel room package bundle. Each ticket includes tea and coffee on arrival, entry to the live recording, and the barbecue dinner all hosted at the same venue.

Tickets to Car Dealer Live 2025 are refundable up to 60 days before the event. The above schedule, event contents and panelists are subject to change at any time.